Faculty Senate discusses UTA presidential search, in-person graduation ceremonies and multidisciplinary hires

The Faculty Senate held a virtual meeting Wednesday to give updates on the presidential search, multidisciplinary hiring statuses and the university’s mission statement.
The university has been without a president since March last year when former President Vistasp Karbhari resigned.
Faculty Senate chairperson Bill Carroll said he and Senate vice chair Jacqueline Fay have been in contact with the UT System chancellor’s office about the presidential search. UT System Chancellor James Milliken is tentatively scheduled to meet with UTA’s President’s Advisory Committee on April 6 to discuss the presidential search.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said summer and fall classes will be on MyMav on April 1. Early registration starts April 5 while open registration starts April 21.
For multidisciplinary hiring, Aswath said as of now 16 faculty have accepted their offers, two are currently pending and four others are at different stages of negotiation. If all goes well, the university will have between 20 and 22 multidisciplinary hires, he said.
Lim also briefed the Faculty Senate on the summer and fall semesters and the in-person graduation ceremonies taking place May 13 through 16.
There are 19,000 eligible students who can attend the in-person commencement in May. This includes students who graduated but didn’t have in-person ceremonies because of the pandemic. About 6,300 students have signed up to participate for the in-person ceremony in May, he said. That means there will be about five to six ceremonies the university has to conduct.
The university will still hold a virtual graduation ceremony, he said. There are about 500 students who signed up to participate in the virtual ceremony.
Another 500 students have deferred to walk in a future ceremony, and the university is still allowing students to do that, he said. About 890 students responded that they will not participate in graduation at all.
The university is set to review and update its mission statement by June, interim President Teik Lim said. It will first submit the mission statement to the Office of Academic Affairs at the UT System for review, then the mission statement will be passed on to the UT System Board of Regents for approval.
The UT System Board of Regents requires each institution in the system to update its mission statement every five years. UTA’s updated mission statement was due this week but Lim managed to extend it to June, he said.
Lim thanked the faculty for their resilience and support toward students throughout the past year of online learning, the extreme winter storm and the recent deadly shootings in Georgia and Colorado.
“Your support and flexibility to ensure that students continue to be successful has been very critical and inspiring in this, like I said, very stressful and unprecedented time,” he said.
Lim asked faculty to continue being flexible toward students for the rest of spring semester until the university returns to a regular instruction model.
The next Faculty Senate meeting is set for April 28.
