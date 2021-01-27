Faculty senate discusses university funding, enrollment and presidential search

The faculty senate convened its first virtual meeting Wednesday through Microsoft Teams to discuss funding, enrollment, the presidential search and more.
Interim President Teik Lim said UTA expects to receive stimulus funding of about $38 million from the U.S. Congress through the Department of Education. At least $10 million will go directly to students, he said.
UTA distributed $15.5 million of the about $21.2 million Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding it received directly to students last year. This time, the university seeks to spend more on covering losses.
As of Wednesday, UTA has lost close to $40 million, Lim said.
UTA will submit a spending plan within a week to the UT System Board of Regents for approval.
“Because of the large sum that we have to spend, the Board of Regents has to approve before we spend the money,” he said.
Other parts of the fund will be spent on enhancing the classroom experience and post- pandemic research strategies, he said.
Spring 2021 enrollment has decreased about 2% compared to last year, he said.
Lim said the enrollment decline may lead to a budget cut, but it’s not certain yet. UTA will get a better picture when enrollment numbers are confirmed and the state budget is finalized around May.
The silver lining is that UTA did not have to furlough any faculty so far, he said.
“You have heard many many institutions around the country have had to let go [of] faculty and staff during the pandemic,” he said. “But we have not had to [do] that at all. And I don’t think we would.”
The UTA presidential search timeline remains unclear as the Senate is still waiting for a response from UT System Chancellor James Milliken, senate chairperson Bill Carroll said.
Carroll recently reached out to Milliken, and his chief of staff told him to expect a call to discuss the presidential search. But Carroll has not received the call yet.
The senate is drafting a formal request and may hold a special session on Feb. 10 to discuss the next step forward in the presidential search.
Finalists for the vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position have been decided, and the senate is arranging UTA visits for them.
Other issues discussed include pass/fail statistics from the spring 2020 semester.
Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said about 3,200 out of about 100,000 classes in the spring 2020 semester were elected as pass/fail.
