Faculty Senate discusses recent DEI policies pause, updates on dean searches

During its meeting Wednesday, the Faculty Senate provided updates on various dean searches and discussed Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies and tenure legislation.
Tamara Brown, provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs, said during the meeting that the pause on DEI programs only applies to new and upcoming programs instead of existing programs the office is already doing.
“One of the things that we will likely do is sort of our own internal review of how we're doing what we're doing to make sure we're using best practices,” Brown said.
The University of Texas System announced it would be pausing new DEI policies across all 13 campuses during a Board of Regents meeting Feb. 22. The decision came after recent pushbacks on DEI initiatives at workplaces and in the education environment from Republican lawmakers, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The UT System Board of Regents is asking all institutions, including UTA, to submit a report of current DEI policies for a systemwide review, Chairman Kevin Eltife said during the board meeting.
Last September, UTA created the Office of Talent, Culture and Inclusion, combining functions from the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The office aims to lead DEI initiatives, culture and talent development, performance management, career planning, compensation, benefits, compliance and employee relations.
Last February, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick issued a statement that one of his priorities during this year’s Legislative Session is to eliminate tenure at all public Texas universities. The decision comes as a response to the UT Austin’s Faculty Council’s vote in favor of a resolution supporting teaching critical race theory.
Brown addressed concerns about the legislation, predicting that some components may pass, such as strengthened post-tenure reviews.
The search for a new dean for the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs is underway, and the search for the dean of the College of Education will launch soon to begin conducting interviews later in the spring, she said.
