Faculty Senate discusses on-campus COVID-19 testing for faculty and staff

The Faculty Senate held a meeting Wednesday to discuss an on-campus COVID-19 testing site for faculty and staff and provide updates on the searches for president of the university and vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.
As of Wednesday, UTA has had 417 COVID-19 cases. The university has been without a president since March last year when former President Vistasp Karbhari resigned.
There is no update on UTA being a vaccine distribution site, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. But starting next Monday, faculty and staff will have access to COVID-19 testing at UTA.
The senate sent a letter about the presidential search to UT System Chancellor James Milliken on Feb. 15 and has not heard back from him yet, Faculty Senate chairperson Bill Carroll said.
The letter was intended to urge Milliken to speed up the presidential search and was approved by the senate in a special session Feb. 10.
The vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion position was created as one of eight commitments by the university after a wave of protests against racism swept through the nation last summer.
The search for a vice president of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion candidate continued with a campus visit from the second candidate Wednesday, Senate vice chair Jacqueline Fay said. The third candidate’s presentation is set for 9 a.m. Friday on Microsoft Teams.
The Academic and Student Liaison Committee identified some issues faculty and students face during the pandemic.
These issues include the need for an institutional plan addressing how UTA will evaluate and review faculty’s performance in regard to the pandemic and a plan to assist faculty who are COVID-19 positive or caring for someone who is. There is also a need for a uniform message to students about online behavior, especially with online synchronous classes, as some faculty have raised concerns about students acting inappropriately, bordering on harassment.
The next Faculty Senate meeting is set for March 24.
