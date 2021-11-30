Faculty petition calls for UTA to use Tier One funding to better support graduate teaching assistants

When physics doctoral student Juan Cardenas broke his clavicle, the medical bill was his first concern. He ended up paying $6,000 because he didn’t opt for health insurance.
Cardenas said the monthly expense for health insurance is too high for his graduate research assistant stipend. He kept himself afloat after the injury only through stimulus checks and donations through a GoFundMe campaign set up by his friends.
To help increase funding for graduate teaching assistants, associate physics professor Ben Jones and chemistry professor Fred MacDonnell created a petition in early November calling for UTA to use the recently awarded Texas Tier One funding for graduate student support packages. The petition garnered 312 signatures from professors in various departments as of Monday.
UTA became eligible for the National Research University Fund with the Texas Tier One designation in August, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. It allowed UTA to receive $6.2 million annually starting Sept. 1.
“The fact that UTA achieved Tier One was something that was made possible because of the work of graduate students, who did the research,” Jones said.
The petition calls for better stipends for graduate teaching assistants as well as health insurance coverage and full tuition coverage for graduate students. The purpose is to demonstrate a consensus among faculty that the issue of underfunded graduate students is one of the most pressing problems facing the university.
Jones said he’s never seen any issue at a university that has captured such a large part of the faculty’s support.
The Tier One status made it possible for the university to collaborate with high class institutions, he said. But that makes the underfunded graduate students issue more pressing because they are now working at a higher level.
After taking fees and health insurance costs out of a graduate student’s stipend, UTA pays about $400 lower compared to other collaborating institutions, Jones said.
“We're now a Tier One institution, and we have to pay our students as if we're one,” Jones said.
College of Science graduate teaching assistants receive a monthly stipend of $2,000. Teaching assistants pay about $1,200 in tuition per academic year, while 85% of their tuition is covered, according to the UTA website. Health insurance is deducted from the monthly stipend.
The University of Houston, a Tier One school, pays their graduate assistants $600 to $2,500 a month.
Students will realize going to UTA isn’t worth their time financially, Cardenas said.
“I think it's just a no-brainer for, you know, upper admin to make this happen,” he said.
The stipend is not uncompetitive, but the fees students need to pay puts their salary on the low end, Jones said.
“We are paid by the university but we have to give them some of our money back in order to work here, which is something that's always bothered me quite a bit,” physics graduate student Leslie Rogers said.
Rogers, a graduate research assistant, makes about $2,200 a month before tax. She spends more than eight hours a day working from Monday to Friday and some hours on the weekend.
Despite the full-time work hours, she said she’s not given an affordable health care plan.
Graduate teaching and research assistants are considered part-time workers. UTA offers a student or staff health insurance plan at about $314.02 a month for graduate students, according to the university’s website.
UT Austin offers full health care coverage for individual graduate students.
UTA leadership agrees with the research faculty that support packages for graduate students must be equitable, competitive and sustainable, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, in an email.
Deans, department chairs and other academic leadership members will continue to determine how best to support, recruit and retain doctoral students at UTA, Aswath said.
Graduate students need to thrive in the program so the institution can advance with high quality research, Jones said. UTA needs to provide an environment where they can be well-supported both professionally and personally.
“I want them to be happy and successful,” he said. “And I [will] do everything within my power to make that the case for them.”
100% tuition is a must for any nationally recognizable Ph.D. program. Cash-strapped departments at UTA have come up with 'creative ways' to pay a small number of deserving TA's more money, but this comes at the expense of other educational needs.
100% tuition does so much more than simply pay hard working Ph.D. students what they deserve.
100% tuition:
1. recruits the students who perform a large amount of our teaching, outreach, and research,
2.) retains faculty and staff,
3.) increases external funding dollars--funding that earns UTA >50% overhead.
Anything less than 100% tuition is really an embarrassment. This problem should have been solved 20+ years ago. I guess valuing people is not as sexy as building boutique programs or hiring additional high paid administrators. If UTA really wants positive grow, then UTA's budget should start with valuing people, everything else is window dressing; some shiny object to promote as an accomplishment, but that can be changed with the styles of the day . . . or with the changing of the administration.
We as PhD students also needs equality. It is not fair that College of Business PhD students get lower payments and campus privileges compared to other schools.
My department ask us to do office work for no payment while other schools pay their students per semester for only proctoring exams.
Step one is finding out the range of compensation packages and the modal student recruitment package in Business for similar schools in the region and across the nation. There are certainly COB signatures on the petition.
