From Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, the U.S. observes Hispanic Heritage Month, highlighting the history, culture and contributions of Hispanic and Latino Americans.
The reasoning behind its duration is that it falls around the independence days for Latin American countries such as El Salvador, Costa Rica and Guatemala, according to the official National Hispanic Heritage Month website. The end date falls around Día de la Raza on Oct. 12, a holiday that recognizes the cultural blend of indigenous American and Spanish heritage.
The holiday was initially conceptualized as a single-week celebration in 1968 under former President Lyndon B. Johnson, said Xavier Medina Vidal, Center for Mexican American Studies director. On Aug. 17, 1988, former President Ronald Reagan enacted and expanded the holiday to a 30-day period.
Vidal said some of the primary reasons Hispanic Heritage Month got its length extended was because of the influence of advocacy organizations such as UnidosUS — formerly known as the National Council of La Raza — in the late ’70s and early ’80s. UnidosUS is a nonprofit organization that challenges social, economic and political barriers that affect Latinos at the national and local levels, according to its website.
He said around that time, there was a movement to appeal to a larger group of Hispanics and Latinos instead of scoping in on small sections of a larger demographic.
Having a month to focus on the Hispanic and Latino community is important to Vidal, especially regarding political and social issues like voter disenfranchisement, access to institutions, education and pay equity. The holiday also offers non-Latinos the opportunity to better inform themselves and create programming that sheds light on issues affecting the community, he said.
“Creating a Hispanic Heritage Month that looks at more than just Mexicanos, more than just Puertorriqueños, more than just Cubanos is how it comes together,” he said.
The holiday allows for reflection and celebration, said Vinicio Sinta, broadcast communication assistant professor.
“On one hand, we get to celebrate our different cultures and the diversity of cultural traits that Latino-identifying communities have, and the unique ways in which those cultures interact and have evolved in the United States,” Sinta said. “It is also an occasion to revisit the history of Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cuban Americans and all the different Latino communities in the U.S. and look at where we are and where we want to go.”
Hispanic Heritage Month is a time for different Hispanic and Latino cultures to compare their similarities, such as goals for the community, he said.
“Coming together to celebrate is not just partying; it’s also a way of fostering togetherness,” he said.
One of his favorite things about the holiday is all the information he learns. Even if a person identifies as Latino or Hispanic, they can still get the opportunity to learn about different cultures from around the U.S., Sinta said.
“Maybe you live in Texas and the community is majority Tejano, and maybe you haven’t been as exposed to, for example, Peruvian cuisine or Puerto Rican art or film, and so it’s an opportunity to be exposed to that,” Sinta said.
Nico Covarrubias, Office for Cultural Engagement and Social Change assistant director, said Hispanic Heritage Month means getting the opportunity to celebrate who he is.
“That should be OK, like any other day,” Covarrubias said. “But specifically to be extra in the sense of what makes me identify as Latino or Hispanic as a Chicano man, and just being able to share my culture and heritage with others that may not identify the same.”
He said he gets to share his culture through his job by teaching a UNIV course to new students at UTA. Earlier this week, he said he got to speak about Hispanic Heritage Month to his students and explain his job as the assistant director.
He said the holiday is important to celebrate because non-Hispanics and non-Latinos can learn how varied the cultures are within the Hispanic/Latino community.
“There’s not just one way a Hispanic or Latino can look,” he said. “There are a variety of different cultures and individuals that make up this community.”
After Hispanic Heritage Month ends, Covarrubias said that doesn’t mean celebrating and learning about Hispanic culture has to end.
Vidal said it’s also important to focus on issues within the community, such as access to institutions, education and pay equity.
“Everyone loves our food, but not everyone will find our politics to be as amenable to mainstream U.S. culture,” he said.
@jrbalvino
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.