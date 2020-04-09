Facilities Management operates under emergency plans, staggered shifts during COVID-19 pandemic

Facilities Management has emergency plans set up, and now, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to put them to use.
The office began reduced staffing on March 16 and has had to change how it operates to keep the campus clean and running.
“We knew our top priority was to keep students safe and keep everything as clean as possible,” said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
Facilities Management oversees grounds, electrical, in-house projects and other areas of campus facilities maintenance.
Now, it operates on a skeleton crew.
“We’ve had to regroup and rethink the whole thing,” Johnson said.
There are 265 full-time Facilities Management employees, he said.
There are about 80 employees who sanitize the buildings every day and work on deep cleaning projects, said Don Lange, interim assistant vice president for Facilities Management and Campus Operations, in an email.
Cleaning has become especially crucial during the pandemic, Johnson said.
“Making sure everything is wiped down constantly, door handles are wiped down, restrooms are cleaned and sterilized constantly,” Johnson said. “That’s our biggest priority right now.”
In order to enforce social distancing, half of the Facilities Management employees work on one day and the other half works the next. Shifts are limited to six hours so that multiple employees aren’t in the same place at the same time.
“UTA is a city and so we still need to maintain campus while keeping social distance with one another,” Lange said. “Although in a more limited capacity Facilities Management still has to keep campus maintained and operational for research and essential duties from other campus departments.”
When cleaning campus grounds, Facilities Management keeps one cleaning crew on the east side and one on the west side of campus, Johnson said. They are working eight-hour shifts every other day.
Groundskeepers mow, pick up trash, trim hedges, rake and work on special projects, he said.
Directors and supervisors are also rotating the days they work to limit the amount of in-person contact, Johnson said.
He said work orders are being done by individual employees as much as possible. Work orders are on-site jobs such as fixing air-conditioning units and roof leaks or changing lights.
Lange said Facilities Management is working closely with the Environmental Health and Safety Office to keep its employees safe.
No new in-house projects will be taken on until they can get back to full staff, Johnson said. In-house projects include renovations, plumbing upgrades and most recently the new deck outside of the University Center.
Johnson said it’s been challenging to operate with reduced staffing, but they’ve kept up so far because the campus is empty. The longer this goes on, the harder it will be, he said.
In the meantime, Johnson has told his staff to stay flexible as the situation changes daily.
“I can’t emphasize enough, our number one goal is to keep everyone safe,” he said.
