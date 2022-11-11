Faces of UTA: Get to know the 2022 Homecoming Court

UTA’s annual Homecoming week welcomes new, returning and former students to celebrate the university’s athletic teams and school spirit. The week is filled with events such as the Homecoming Bash, Homecoming Street Festival and Homecoming Parade and Saturday’s basketball games.
Students voted for king and queen during campus elections Oct. 24 and 25. On Saturday, campus will hear the results and the three candidates with the highest numbers of votes will make up the Homecoming court.
The Shorthorn interviewed each candidate for insight on themselves and what impact they’ll have on the UTA community. Their answers are edited for brevity and clarity.
Alexander Bocanegra, social work junior
A person who is passionate about others, Alexander Bocanegra ran for Homecoming court in the spur of the moment. He chose UTA as his school because it felt like home. He said he loves the community he’s built and the change he’s been able to promote. Bocanegra said if he were to win his nomination, he would like to share his story and tell students they should not be afraid to share theirs.
Dylan Buck, political science and music industry studies senior
Dylan Buck, Student Body vice president, said he ran for Homecoming court because he is an active member of the community. Other than his Student Government role, he is also the secretary for UTA’s Alpha Phi Alpha chapter and has been involved in other organizations such as Freshman Leaders on Campus and UTA Ambassadors. Buck said if he were to win his nomination, he would try to increase student engagement on campus.
Diego Martinez, information systems sophomore
A first generation student, Martinez said he wants to bridge students, student organizations and departments at UTA to create a more collaborative community. He ran for homecoming court because he wanted to make the experience and transition from commuter schools or high school to UTA easier for students. As homecoming king, Marinez said he plans to increase recognition for the student organizations on campus.
Megan McDonald, accounting and finance senior
Always donning a smile on her face, McDonald has been involved on campus since her freshman year. She is a part of many organizations on campus including EXCEL Campus Activities, The Big Event Planning Committee and the Association of Latino Professionals for America. McDonald said as Homecoming queen, she will let the UTA community know what is happening on campus and be a voice for those who are afraid to speak for themselves.
Vanessa Nava, university studies senior
Daughter to a UTA alumna, Nava ran for homecoming court because she wanted to become more social on campus during her final year. She said she wants to set the example that kindness costs nothing, but means everything and that everyone is worthy of kindness. Nava said as Homecoming queen, she would like to connect different communities on campus.
Tarayja White, nursing senior
Encouraged by friends, White ran for homecoming queen to take a step forward from being in the background. White transferred from the University of North Texas after her first year, bringing what she learned to UTA. As homecoming queen, she wants to encourage students to step out of their comfort zone.
