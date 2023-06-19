 Skip to main content
Extreme heat, high humidity to hang over the Metroplex

As the Metroplex heads into the hottest time of year, residents will see another week of extreme heat and high humidity with slight chances of rain and a minor temperature dip toward the weekend, said Monique Sellers, National Weather Service Meteorologist.

An excessive heat warning is in effect through Tuesday, which could see heat index values as high as 120 degrees, Sellers said. Due to excess moisture hanging around the air, humidity has been making temperatures feel hotter than they are.

“It's just one of those things where all the conditions kind of line up just right, or just wrong,” she said.

The high temperatures are expected to last through the end of the month. For anyone who has to work or spend time in the heat, Sellers recommended trying to avoid being outside between 1 and 5 p.m.

