Expecting the worst: Storm stokes fears from last year

As the sleet and snow rolled in last week, a familiar scene blanketed Arlington and catalyzed weather worries, campus closures and dangerous driving conditions.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a state of disaster in all 254 Texas counties Feb. 12, 2021, when severe winter weather hindered the state’s infrastructure for over a week. The cold temperatures took a toll on electricity grids as power outages affected businesses and homes, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
This year, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for Feb. 2, cautioning residents of below-freezing temperatures and winter precipitation through Feb. 3.
UTA closed campus and canceled classes the same day through Friday due to the icy conditions. This was the second consecutive year the university closed campus due to winter weather.
Around two inches of snow and ice covered the city as it faced 36 hours of below-freezing temperatures with highs in the mid 30s.
Sociology junior Mikayla Beatey said she was worried about this year’s winter storm weather and tried to convince her mother to buy generators.
“‘You’re doing too much,’” Beatey recalled her mother saying. “I was like, ‘No, no. I’m doing just enough. More than enough, even.’”
Chelsea White, Green’s Produce and Plants human resources and social media director, said her store ran out of firewood and bread since people were stocking up. She thinks people were more concerned this year.
White said she’s always watching the weather and schedules when they can move their plants.
Storing plants in greenhouses, covering firewood in tarps and selling more produce to rid their stock is all a part of the process, White said.
Her family has owned the store for 52 years, so they know how to prepare for the weather, she said.
Craig Cummings, Arlington water utilities director, said he had no fears about the cold snap because the department’s equipment was ready, and the cold weather wasn’t as prolonged or severe as last year.
In preparation for this year’s weather, water utilities made public service announcements informing the community on avoiding frozen pipes, Cummings said.
In 2021, the community faced widespread power and water outages, lost internet connections and empty grocery stores due to panic-buying.
Beatey said she was at her grandparents’ home in Grand Prairie last year when they ran out of food and had to walk down the street to Family Dollar. Once there, she was met with sparse shelves.
The city of Arlington and university campus held several warming centers last year for individuals without power or water.
Beatey said her power was going out periodically, so she kept herself warm with several blankets.
During last year’s storm, university personnel relocated 20 students to new units, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. As of Friday, Apartment and Residence Life did not relocate any individuals due to the winter weather, said Mari Duncan, Apartment and Residence Life director, in an email.
Duncan said they prepared for the winter storm this semester by having university staff available to respond at all times.
Apartment and Residence Life sent out a memo to remind residents to winterize units Jan. 31. The department asked individuals to prepare extra food and charge electronics for this year’s storm.
Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, said storm damage was minimal this year.
While the campus was closed last week, Arlington Hall lost hot water, and the power went out on the west campus, affecting Maverick Stadium, the Wetsel Building and the west side apartments. Everything has since been restored. The Studio Arts Center will need a new combustion fan circuit board, Carlton said.
White closed her business for five days last year, resulting in the loss of power and plants, she said. She also had a baby during the storm.
She said she and her husband left their house with water and electricity to a hospital without water to give birth to their daughter, Dottie White.
The hospital needed to use bottled water to wash hands and drink, White said. They couldn’t flush the toilet.
But she said she wasn’t stressed about giving birth since nothing could surprise her anymore during the pandemic. The baby was born safely, she said.
“It’s OK, as long as the baby was OK, and I was OK,” White said. “So I just kept telling myself, ‘Mom and baby are OK.’”
Cummings said many homes and businesses weren’t prepared for the cold weather last year, which led to many frozen pipes and leaks scattered across the city in residences, businesses, hospitals and warehouses.
Cummings said he and his team couldn’t keep up with the demand without damaging their equipment.
“I’ve been in this business for about 43 years and never run into anything quite like this,” he said, regarding last year’s winter storm.
On average, the department receives two or three calls per evening about pipes, but the number increased to 1,000 during the 2021 winter storm, Cummings said.
Cummings said he didn’t sleep for almost 30 hours while working at the water treatment plant, but that was nothing compared to what his customers were experiencing.
“It’s a job that you realize that a lot of people are counting on you, and therefore, you have to step up,” he said. “If it means any kind of personal sacrifice, so be it.”
Associate TESOL professor Peggy Semingson said last year her neighbor called her about water coming out of the front door of her mother’s house, who lived two doors down in Bedford.
“It was a disaster,” Semingson said. “The whole downstairs was pretty much destroyed just from one burst pipe, and it’s taken us a long time to deal with the aftermath.”
They are still working on repairs a year later.
“Last year was just kind of a nightmare, and this one was not as bad,” she said.
@erickreports
@MandyHuynh12
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.