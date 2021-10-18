Exercise science senior dies after fatal crash

Exercise science senior Michael Cao-Truong Nguyen died at 1 p.m. Saturday at Medical City Arlington after a car crash Friday morning, according to a Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office report.
Nguyen was 21 years old. The cause of death was blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
Zhivonni Cook, Mansfield Police Department public information officer, said in an email the driver of the at-fault vehicle was arrested at the scene for intoxication assault and transported to jail with no known injuries. Nguyen was transported to Medical City Arlington in serious condition. There was another occupant in the vehicle with Nguyen who was treated at the scene and released.
Cook said the crash occurred around 1:22 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Matlock Road and East Debbie Lane.
Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, said in an email that Nguyen was a candidate for graduation this fall. Nguyen had been enrolled at UTA since fall 2018.
