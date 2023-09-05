Excelling in Excelencia: Two UTA programs recognized for serving Latine students

Excelencia en la educación, excellence in education, Excelencia in Education; combine these cognates to create a non-profit organization focused on advancing Latine student success in higher education. Through awards like Examples in Excelencia, the organization delivers national recognitions highlighting the efforts made toward helping the community.

Out of 103 submissions, this year’s 19 finalists include two UTA programs: the Spanish Translation and Interpretation program at the baccalaureate level and the Bridge-to-Math doctorate program at the graduate level. Winners will be announced Sept. 28.

Founded in 2004, the Washington, D.C., based non-profit began with the efforts of President Sarita Brown and CEO Deborah Santiago. The two women saw a need to support Latine students going into higher education in order to meet national workforce and civic engagement needs. This meant not only raising the rates for enrollment but accelerating that pace as well.

Adriana Rodriguez, vice president for institutional programs, said rather than thinking from a deficit-based point of view, they wanted to focus on a more active one by asking “what could be done.” In 2005, the award, Examples of Excelencia, was created to bring attention to people, places and programs having positive impacts on Latines in higher education.

Alicia Rita Rueda-Acedo, associate professor and director of the Spanish Translation and Interpretation program, said there is a large need for language services within the country. The Hispanic population makes up around 11 million of 30 million Texans, and yet, only 7 million residents speak Spanish.

The program intentionally serves Latine students who’ve been their family’s sole translator since they were children, allowing them to take advantage of the skills they’ve gained by improving and professionalizing them. She said this type of language skill “empowers” community and minority members. The four-year graduation rate for students in the program has been around 87% for the last three years, according to the university’s website.

“This is something that should not be happening. A five-year-old should not be at a hospital, telling her mom or grandmother that she is going to die of cancer,” Rueda-Acedo said. “That is happening right now as we speak.”

She said the national recognition alone was an honor, and being a finalist was rewarding. When she opened her email and read “congratulations,” she said she couldn’t believe it. Other programs she’s up against have hundreds of students, whereas hers is a small group within a small department.

“Excelencia paid attention to our program and recognized the efforts that we’re doing toward Latino students,” she said. “It’s a very rewarding feeling, it’s really amazing.”

Jianzhong Su, mathematics chair and professor, helps manage the Bridge-to-Math doctorate program. He said there are many minority-serving institutions that have intelligent students but, due to size and capacity, may not have a “full lineup” of courses to help them pursue higher degrees. The year-long program strengthens foundational skills, allowing a smooth transition into graduate studies.

Su said they’ve worked hard, and he’s both glad and honored to have an area of study where minority representation is traditionally low chosen as a finalist. The recognition from Excelencia spans from language to STEM, allowing these programs to act as potential examples for other colleges.

Over six years, the program has supported 42 students with 94% of them entering graduate programs at research universities, according to a UTA press release.

“I think that makes us stand out in a way where we can significantly improve the engagement and participation of Hispanic students,” Su said.

Graduate student José Lozano took Bridge-to-Math in 2019-2020. He said there was a “huge gap” between undergraduate and graduate school. Students have to think deeper about topics, something he said he feels many undergraduates struggle with. After completing his time with the program and studying, he passed all three of his Ph.D. qualifying exams.

Lozano said programs serving minority communities are inspiring. Seeing them succeed can help motivate other minorities to do the same, proving that “representation does matter,” he said.

This is not the first time UTA has been recognized by Excelencia in Education. In 2022, the university was awarded the Seal of Excelencia, a certification granted to colleges and universities for their commitment to accelerating Latino student success, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.

Rodriguez said the university being recognized at both institutional and program levels shows it’s intentionally serving Latine students and building a student-centered campus, ultimately allowing for a space where they can thrive.

“I think what it says about UTA is that there’s been a commitment and investment,” Rodriguez said. “Again, not just have it happening in one place, one program, but it’s happening across the whole university.”

