EXCEL Campus Activities to host summer movie series

This summer, EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting the ECA Summer Movie Series every Thursday from 8 to 11 p.m. starting June 15 in the University Center Rio Grande Ballroom A.
EXCEL programming director Lisa-Marie Akindayomi said they'll be showing six movies: Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Scream VI, John Wick 4, Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3 and Fast X. This is a recurring summer event and its purpose is to give students, faculty, staff and families an opportunity to come together during the summertime that is free to the public, she said.
The movies were chosen by the EXCEL directors, she said. Each director was tasked with choosing a movie based on availability and what was new for this year.
“The most important thing about hosting this event is spreading the word,” Akindayomi said in an email response. “We want the whole Maverick Nation to still know the fun does not end when the school year ends.”
Akindayomi suggests bringing a pillow and blanket to be comfortable at these events, and that EXCEL will provide chairs and have popcorn and concessions available.
She said it’s important to keep students engaged with EXCEL during the summer, because there are students who are still living on or near campus and can still participate in campus activities.
“We just want the students to know they can still be engaged on campus and know there is something fun to do on campus during the summer,” Akindayomi said.
@amandaLaldridge
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.