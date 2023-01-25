EXCEL Campus Activities to host Rollercade event, letting students skate into new semester

EXCEL Campus Activities is hosting the Welcome Back Party: Rollercade event to kick off the semester 7 p.m. Friday in the Palo Duro Lounge of the University Center.
Rollercade is a play on a roller rink and arcade, Alexis Lambert, Student Activities assistant director, said in an email. The event is free for students to attend, but attendees will be required to complete a brief waiver and bring their own socks if they plan to skate.
There will be roller skate rentals, a popcorn and candy bar and a DJ to set the tone of the party, Lambert said.
Rollercade will be open to everybody at UTA and the surrounding community as long as non-UTA students go with a UTA student, said Haylee Jenkins, EXCEL programming director and Rollercade planner.
“Just enjoy yourself, have fun,” Jenkins said. “It's one of our big welcome back events, just a chance to relax before classes start up and get more intense.”
