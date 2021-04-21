Everything you need to know about the platforms of Arlington’s 7 mayoral candidates

Early voting for the May 1 general election has begun, and the candidates are running on a diverse set of platforms.
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams is ineligible to run for reelection due to the city’s term limits, and seven candidates are vying for Arlington residents’ votes.
Marvin Sutton is the city council member for the 3rd District, an Air Force veteran, a former air traffic controller and a UTA alumnus.
Sutton’s platform includes police reform and enhanced public health resources, according to his campaign website. Sutton also advocates for keeping property taxes low.
Jim Ross is a local businessman and attorney. He served in the Marine Corps before starting a thirteen-year career with the Arlington Police Department.
Ross advocates for streamlining the business permitting process to encourage new business growth and fostering a local business and community support network for education in Arlington. He pledges to mitigate traffic congestion and reduce residents’ tax burden.
Michael Glaspie is a former city council member and assistant to the pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church, according to his campaign website.
Glaspie’s platform includes improving infrastructure, lowering property taxes and cultivating institutional partnerships to expand the quality of education in Arlington.
Dewayne Washington is a senior pastor at the Love Church, a musician and a philanthropist.
Washington pledges to reduce city debt and increase public safety through community relationships and resources, according to his website.
Kelly Burke is a personal trainer, owner of KRB Fitness and co-owner of Mrs. Burke’s Christian Academy.
Burke’s platform is providing relief to businesses affected by COVID-19 and expanding entertainment in the city, according to his website.
Doni Anthony works in sales and is running on a platform of safety, free speech, small business and community, according to her campaign website.
Anthony advocates for free speech on Arlington college campuses and supporting small businesses through deregulation.
CJ Ocampo Jr. is a geographic information systems specialist at Bass Enterprises Production Co. He said Arlington’s next mayor should have honesty, integrity, good hair and a sense of humor.
How the lack of an incumbent will affect voter turnout is uncertain. Turnout has decreased every general election since 2015, and only about 18,000 of Arlington’s nearly 400,000 residents voted in the last general election. That amounts to less than 5%.
Ross has secured the most endorsements of all the candidates, garnering support from Williams, City Councilman Ignacio Nunez, the African American Peace Officers Association of Arlington and the Arlington Police Association, among others. He has also outspent his competition. According to candidate finance reports, Ross has spent about $182,000 on political expenditures.
The police endorsement has endeared Ross to many Arlington voters like Tracy Cline, a self-described conservative, who said he likes anyone the police like.
“I feel good about Ross because the police have backed him,” he said. “And I back the police.”
Ross’s business experience has also drawn the attention of local business owners like Jaime Marum, Catalyst Creative Arts owner. Marum said he has not decided who he will vote for, but he believes Ross can empathize with local owners because of his experience owning Mercury Chophouse Arlington and Jim Ross Law Group.
Marum said voters should take the time to learn about who their candidates are.
“I think in elections like this one where you don’t have an incumbent running, then it’s probably more important to go and find out who your guy is, or your girl,” he said.
Glaspie is the closest to Ross in terms of endorsements and campaign expenditures. He has received support from the likes of former mayor Elzie Odom; Theron Bowman, former Arlington Police Chief; and John Cartusciello, former Chamber of Commerce chairperson. He has spent about $22,000 on political expenditures.
Sutton has endorsements from the Tarrant County Central Labor Council, the Black Mansfield Ambassadors for Change and others. He has spent about $6,000 on political expenditures.
If Arlington’s voter turnout trends hold, this election has the potential to decide Arlington’s leader for the next several years.
Arlington residents can vote early for the May 1 general election at the Maverick Activities Center, the Elzie Odom Athletic Center and the Bob Duncan Center. Additional locations and hours of operation can be found at the Tarrant County website.
@ColeKembel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.