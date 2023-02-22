Everything you need to know about Arlington's May Election

The races for Arlington City Council began as candidates were finalized Feb. 17.
The mayor and council members from Districts 3, 4, 5 and 8 are up for re-election. All incumbents have an opponent challenging their seat except for District 5’s Rebecca Boxall, who runs unopposed. Common issues of concern for candidates include the city’s development and public safety.
Arlington City Council is the city's primary legislative body, which has nine members including the mayor. The council is responsible for approving and adopting the city budget, collecting taxes and making or amending city laws, policies and ordinances.
Mayor
Incumbent Jim Ross will run against Amy Cearnal for mayor. The position is a member of the city council and presides over council meetings and official city ceremonies. They also represent the city on the state and national levels.
Ross has been in office since 2021, when he defeated Michael Glaspie in a general runoff election with about 58% of the vote. Ross has the endorsement of the previous mayor Jeff Williams, who didn’t seek reelection last election due to term limits.
Arlington has seen job growth and development in the city, Ross said. He wants to do a better job of attracting quality jobs and continue to change the city's image to attract more quality companies to move to Arlington, he added.
The Fort Worth-Arlington area added 39,055 jobs in December compared to the same time in 2021, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The area had a 3.2% unemployment rate — the lowest since April.
Ross is also running on community safety, improving education and opportunities for Arlington families.
“I ran with the intent that I'm going to finish the job and stay as long as the voters will let me stay, and that's what I intend to do,” he said.
Ross's opponent Cearnal, a native of the Metroplex, owns Front Real Estate Co. and is a part of the Arbor Realtors' 2023 board of directors.
She said it was time to run for mayor since she is at a place in her business that allows her to step away and her children are older. She wants to work toward improving development opportunities for Arlington so that the city will be more appealing to large companies while also focusing on small businesses, Cearnal added.
She has a different vision for the city, Cearnal said. She wants to hear from all groups of Arlington and collaborate with them.
“I am passionate about Arlington being the best that it can be,” Cearnal said. “I want to roll up my sleeves and help make those connections in town and get the investment rolling so that we can all be better together.”
District 3
Incumbent Nikkie Hunter faces Marvin Sutton for the District 3 seat. The district covers the Arlington Municipal Airport and its surrounding areas.
Hunter's first term began by beating Diana Saleh in a general runoff election in 2021. She wants to continue addressing neighborhood issues such as road safety, continuing the trend of lifting District 3 residents' voices and making the community a priority, she said.
Arlington Police Association and Arlington Professional Firefighters Association formally endorsed her for re-election. She said she has been able to work with the police department on crime within the community.
“We got to make sure our neighborhoods are safe over here,” Hunter said. “We got to have someone in office that's going to be willing to work with our police department on any type of crime issues.
Hunter added that voters should re-elect her because she cares about the district.
“I've learned you really got to be honest and you've got to be accountable for your district,” She said. “You work for the people.”
Sutton is looking to win back his previous position from 2019-2021. He decided to run for mayor in 2021 instead of seeking re-election but didn’t advance to the run-off election.
“I think there are some things that need to be done in the district,” he said. “I'm not saying the council member is not doing them, but that can be done more efficiently and effectively.”
Maintaining local parks and recreation, city infrastructure and more economic opportunities are some of the issues that Sutton will focus on during his campaign. Crime is another issue he said he wants to address, and proposes using more technology in crime prevention.
“We just can't sit back and wait. We got to be proactive,” Sutton said. “Crime is an issue in Arlington right now.”
Arlington has a lower crime rate than communities of similar size, but has one of the highest violent crime rates in America, according to Neighborhood Scout, a website focused on hyperlocal neighborhood data.
District 4
Incumbent Andrew Piel will run against Chris “Dobi” Dobson for the District 4 seat that covers the area near the training facilities for the Police and Fire departments and The Parks Mall at Arlington.
Piel is currently in his second term. He won the open seat in 2019 with 57% of the vote against Cyndi Golden and Teresa Rushing. He defended the seat in 2021 in a crowded general election.
As the city’s Economic Development chair, Piel said he knows that Arlington is in a challenging time as it transitions from a suburb into a true city. The future of Arlington is dependent on residents buying older homes and renovating them to modern standards, he said.
“We have some rough edges that we need to find ways to reinvigorate and re-energize,” Piel said.
The other key issues for his re-election campaign are supporting law enforcement, lowering taxes and promoting fiscal reasonability.
Piel said his experience and knowledge of issues facing the city are what sets him apart from his opponent.
“I think I have a unique set of tools that allow me to be uniquely effective,” he said.
Dobson has run for council multiple times since 2012. He has lived in Arlington since 1979 and graduated in 2015 with a public administration master's degree from UTA. He said the city council often has unopposed incumbents.
“One of my goals was to always make sure that the people of Arlington had a choice when it came to election time,” he said.
Dobson said he believes there is a lack of accountability and transparency in Arlington. Some decisions are made behind closed doors, he added.
“The decision-making in the council, it seems to me to be very focused on the chamber, and not very interested in what the majority of residents say,” Dobson said.
Dobson is also running on lowering taxes and fees for Arlington residents. He thinks the council focuses too much on city development.
District 5
Council member Rebecca Boxall is seeking re-election for District 5 unopposed. This district covers UTA and downtown.
Boxall is in her first term and won the open seat against Kennedy Jones in a 2021 general election, as previous incumbent Ignacio Nunez did not seek re-election. Boxall is a Texas native and has been in Arlington since 2007. She has a bachelor’s degree in architecture from Texas Tech University and has been an architect in private practice for over 30 years.
Using city resources wisely and affordable housing were some issues Boxall focused on while running in 2021. Those issues are still relevant and still need to be addressed, Boxall said.
“We have a housing shortage. We also have a shortage of affordable housing,” she said. “Which is affecting us business-wise, because if companies move here but employees can't afford to buy a house or to rent, then they're going to look elsewhere.”
She is on the Community and Neighborhood Development Committee and the Municipal Policy Committee.
District 8
Incumbent Barbara Odom-Wesley will face David Mosby for the District 8 seat, which is one of the three districts, alongside 6 and 7, representing the city of Arlington.
Odom-Wesley is in her second term representing Arlington. She won the seat in 2019 when she defeated Robert Harris with 62% of the vote, and defended her seat in the 2021 general election against Chris Dobson.
She wants to be re-elected to continue the several initiatives that she’s started. One of which, was being instrumental in initiating the Unity Council.
The Unity Council was formed in the summer of 2020 and is made up of 15 members of the City’s Community Relations Commission, and 15 additional members appointed by the Mayor and council members. Its responsibilities include gathering community input on how to build greater equality and reporting those findings to Arlington City Council with recommendations.
“I'm not running against an opponent, I'm running for the seat,” she said. “I think I am prepared. I’m purposed. I’m qualified and I’m proven to hold that position.”
She said she’s not a special interest candidate and not beholden to one particular group.
Other key issues for her campaign include supporting the arts and a vibrant local economy.
Odom-Wesley's opponent, Mosby, is a business consultant that moved to Arlington in 1968. He used to be a lecturer of business and entrepreneurship at UTA from 2003 to 2011.
“I'm going to scrutinize every expense,” Mosby said. “Just because the sales tax revenues are going up, just because the property tax revenues are going up, doesn't mean we have to throw money out the door.”
He added that the Republican platform is not about increasing taxes and increasing borrowing and spending. Issues he is concerned with include government transparency and financial responsibility.
He said he thinks the city should be focused on fixing issues that are currently affecting residents instead of trying to expand, focusing on the bare necessities such as paying police and fire services and cutting positions like the chief equity officer.
Chief equity officer Troy Williams was hired in 2022 by Arlington to oversee the planning, development and administration of the city’s diversity and inclusion engagement initiatives.
The last day to register to vote is April 6. Early voting begins April 24 and ends May 2. Election Day is May 6.
@4nsmiley
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.