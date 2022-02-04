Evading arrest, stalking and threats to publish intimate visual material reported in this week’s crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes reported from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29.
Burglary of a coin-operated machine
On Jan. 29, a staff member reported the attempted burglary of a coin-operated machine at the Life Sciences Building, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
The machine was damaged, but nothing was taken. This case is currently active.
The burglary of a coin-operated machine is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Stalking
On Jan. 28, a female student reported being followed by a male associate, McCord said.
This case is active.
Stalking is a third-degree felony, punished by imprisonment for no more than ten years or less than two years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
Theft
On Jan. 27, a staff member reported the theft of her wireless earbuds at the UTA Bookstore, McCord said.
Theft of property valued at less than $100 is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine of up to $500.
Evading arrest or detention
On Jan. 27, officers made contact with a bike theft suspect at the University Center, McCord said.
The suspect was arrested for a warrant then ran from the officers. He was apprehended and transported to Arlington PD jail.
Evading arrest or detention is a Class A misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $4,000, up to a year in jail or both.
Theft
On Jan. 26, a student reported the theft of packages delivered to his door, valued at approximately $60, at University Village, McCord said.
Theft of mail from less than ten addresses is a Class A misdemeanor.
Theft and criminal mischief
On Jan. 26, a student reported the theft of his bike from Vandergriff Hall, McCord said.
On Jan. 25, another student reported the theft of his bike at the residence hall.
Theft of property valued between $100 and 750 is a Class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Criminal mischief that causes a financial loss of less than $100 is a Class C misdemeanor, punishable with a fine not exceeding $500.
False alarm or report
On Jan. 24, officers made contact with a student who allegedly activated a panic alarm at the Maverick Activities Center intentionally when no emergency existed, McCord said.
False alarm or report is a state jail felony, punishable by confinement in a state jail for no more than two years and no less than 180 days and a fine not exceeding $10,000.
Assault causes bodily injury
On Jan. 24, a student reported an alleged assault by her husband, McCord said.
Assault causing bodily injury to a family member is a third-degree felony.
Threaten to publish intimate visual material
On Jan. 24, a student reported an attempted scam by someone he met on social media, McCord said. The scammer threatened to release compromising photos of the student unless paid $400.
The student did not pay, and the case is still active.
Threatening to publish intimate visual material is a state jail felony.
