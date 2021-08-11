Ethnic supermarkets offer some UTA students a taste of home

Adapting to life in college could mean adjusting to more than classes and campus life. For those who moved away from family, food and home sickness can go hand in hand.
Megan McDonald, accounting and finance senior, misses a lot of Vietnamese dishes her mom and grandma made before she came to UTA. She is one of many students at UTA who miss their ethnic foods, but she has found ways to connect with home through food.
Whether making it themselves or going out, finding authentic food takes time.
McDonald said she misses foods like gỏi cun or spring rolls, thit kho or braised pork with eggs, and phó, a soup normally made with beef bones topped with thinly-sliced beef. She usually goes to Hong Kong Market Place, located in Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, to buy ingredients for the dishes she makes: ginger chicken, Chinese BBQ chicken and fried rice, she said.
Neal Szu-Yen Liang, assistant professor of practice in Chinese and the Chinese program coordinator, said he often hears a lot of Chinese students complain about the lack of authentic Chinese food at UTA and around the area.
“It’s really difficult,” Liang said. “It’s really hard to find authentic food that we enjoy that we can satisfy our appetites on campus.”
Liang recommends students who miss their culture’s food go to more authentic restaurants or learn recipes from family and friends.
McDonald said if she wants a certain Vietnamese dish then she’ll have to make it, but the problem is, there’s not enough time. Most Vietnamese dishes take a long time to make, she said.
Although further from UTA, she likes going to Asia Times Square because there are more things to do there.
Matthew Loh, CEO of Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie, said Asia Times Square is considered a foodie destination by the younger generation.
“We just have a number of cuisines there that people can experience and taste for those who want to experience [Asia] without the need to travel far,” Loh said. “That's what Asia Times Square is about.”
Some of the foods offered there range from Vietnamese, Chinese, Japanese, Thai and many more, he said.
McDonald likes visiting the two boba stores, Bambu and Gong Cha, she said. She also likes visiting Banh Mi Number 1, a store that sells Banh Mi, a Vietnamese sandwich.
Hong Kong Market carries fresh seafood, spices, fruits, vegetables and a variety of rice from all over Asia, Loh said.
Another place UTA students can find ethnic groceries is at Taste of Europe, an Eastern European store and restaurant located on West Pioneer Parkway in Arlington, store co-owner Valentin Tsalko said.
The store offers Russian candies, bread, Georgian wine, Russian beer, pickled vegetables and sausages, Tsalko said.
“The items that we have, you don’t even have to have any recipes — you can just eat them the way they are, and like, that’s usually how European items are,” he said.
Liang thinks food is a symbolic representation of the culture. By looking at what kind of food people eat and prepare, it reflects the culture they live in, he said.
“Nowadays, it’s much better than 20 years ago when I was in Arlington, where you have more access to the authentic materials, Chinese food, food materials,” he said.
@MandyHuynh12
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.