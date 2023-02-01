Esports varsity teams kick off semester with success

UTA’s esports teams of Rocket League and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate recently started the semester with dual victories, taking home first place at the ATG Expo convention in Waco.
The esports varsity program, which began in 2019, is under Campus Recreation and is made up of various teams who play different games, including Rocket League, Overwatch and League of Legends, said esports assistant director Noah Flint. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a more recent addition, officially joining UTA’s esports roster in fall 2022 after a trial semester.
ATG Expo, which stands for All-Time Greatest, is a gaming convention to provide an experience for video games fans, board and card games, cosplay and anime Jan. 21 and 22 in the Waco Convention Center.
Rocket League, a game Flint said some dub “car soccer,” was done in a round-robin style at the tournament, meaning each team played against the other. The top two teams went on to a best-of-seven final.
When the UTA team made it to the tournament finals, he said he was slightly nervous. It lost the first two of seven matches but remained level-headed.
“After those first two losses, we kind of collected ourselves, made the adjustments we needed to make, and then we won four straight to win the event,” Flint said. “That was a big deal for us. It’s a big confidence booster moving into the semester.”
Business management senior Camden Johnson, captain of UTA’s Rocket League team, has been with the team since August 2019. He said this tournament wasn’t as stressful as others, as the $200-$300 winnings were less than previous competitions where the winning prize was over $100,000.
Johnson said in the tournament, UTA played against UT Dallas, who’s been its rival since fall 2020 when the latter first came into the league.
Flint said if anybody was going to give UTA “a hiccup,” it would be UTD.
During Rocket League practice, players rotate what position they’re playing in, so everyone does everything, he said. They also go back and watch replays to analyze where they made mistakes and how to improve.
“So with Rocket League especially, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a team closer as friends or brothers as much as these guys are,” Flint said.
When the team played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a Nintendo fighting game where characters try to knock each other off the stage, it was business as usual due to the team’s confidence and talent, he said. They played the competition in a collegiate format, meaning each team had a set pool of lives they would try to keep longer than their competitors.
“You put us against any team in the country, and we feel like we can take it, not just from an individual player’s perspective, but our team has a really good strategy, and we have a lot of depth,” he said.
Communication technology senior Keyon Stokes has been part of the team since spring 2020 and was one of the victors in Waco.
Flint said that Stokes, whose nickname is Phenom, almost took out one of the entire teams by himself at the tournament, removing 14 out of 15 life stocks from the opponent team.
“I’ve always been interested in esports. I’ve always been kind of a nerd growing up. I was always big into games,” Stokes said. “When I figured out esports was a thing, I was just like, ‘Well, wow, there’s a thing for that,’ and Smash was a game I really liked.”
In the game, Stokes mainly plays as Fox, an anthropomorphic fox from the franchise Star Fox. Stokes grew up with the character and feels drawn to him.
All four teams are expected to participate in May’s EGF Nationals, Flint said. Also in May, is the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup, which is a national tournament that will be held in Arlington.
“We’re comfortable with each other, confident in each other, and we’re all really good friends,” Johnson said. “We’re probably the best team environment in the league.”
