Esports varsity program powers up with practice room renovations

Computer monitors and gaming chairs sit in the varsity esports practice room Feb. 6 in the Mavericks Activities Center. Renovations are planned to begin Feb. 27. 

The esports varsity teams’ practice room will get more than a new coat of paint as renovations to the space gear up to begin near the end of February.

The room is located in the Maverick Activities Center, to the right of the entrance near the Shake Smart, and currently serves as a place for the varsity team members to meet and hone their skills.

Renovations are set to begin Feb. 27 and include new carpet, paint and decals, said esports assistant director Noah Flint. They will also remove some walls to open up the space, and add a glass wall to allow passersby to look in on the teams. The aim is for the renovations to be complete by the end of spring break.

He said he’s been asking for these renovations since he got here, and he’s wanted to take control of the space and make it more his own as well as more useful to the students.

“I want students to feel as comfortable competing and practicing here as they are at home, which is a pretty hard thing to do but that’s kind of the goal right now,” Flint said.

Flint said the current esports room is a little drab and dreary, with old carpet and paint walls where there shouldn't be. The spaces used to be offices, so it’s not optimal at the moment, he said.

“It's not a lot — you got some tables and desks, some chairs, some PCs and a good attitude,” Flint said.

There are also hopes to later include a broadcasting space so the team can have coverage no matter where they are, as well as increase student involvement.

Flint said the esports teams have been involved in every step of the process, from inception to the details like carpet selection. Giving students a say in the remodel is a big part of Flint’s efforts to make the space as comfortable and competitive as students’ home setups.

“We want the teams to be in person together, playing with one another,” he said. “We don't want them to feel like they are getting a competitive disadvantage by playing at the university, which I think is what it boils down to.”

