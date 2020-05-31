Esports Stadium Arlington to reopen with new safety guidelines Monday amid COVID-19 outbreak

Esports Stadium Arlington will reopen Monday with a limited capacity and new safety measures.
The gaming center will operate at 25% occupancy and all gaming stations will be at least 6 feet apart and sanitized between each use, according to a city news release Friday. Guests will have temperatures taken at the door, and anyone running a fever will not be allowed to enter.
The gaming center originally closed on March 14 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All customers and staff will be required to wear masks or face coverings and groups of five or more must call ahead to reserve their stations.
Gamers are encouraged to bring their own accessories including keyboards, mouses and headsets.
The gaming center will be open every day from 4 p.m. until midnight.
