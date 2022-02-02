Esports Stadium Arlington to change management, bringing growth to local esports industry

Esports Stadium Arlington changed management to Envy Gaming Inc., a Dallas-based esports company, marking the industry’s growth in the Metroplex.
The stadium opened its doors Nov. 19, 2018, hosting both collegiate and professional gaming tournaments, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. NGAGE Esports previously managed the stadium.
The facility was formerly home to the Arlington Convention Center and was converted into a massive esports complex with a $10 million investment, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Envy Gaming began as a professional Call of Duty team in 2007 and grew to become a nationally known esports and entertainment company. The organization joined OpTic Gaming to become a gaming and esports juggernaut, according to its website.
The North Texas-based company is looking to make its mark on the live esports events business with the management of the stadium.
Envy Gaming spokesman Greg Miller said the organization’s contract allows it to manage the stadium for the next eight years.
Envy Gaming wants to create a home-field advantage and build a nest in the area so fans can enjoy live matches, Miller said.
“Its second goal is to truly grow and expand the kind of large event programming that Esports Stadium Arlington is attracting,” he said.
The stadium is one of the earliest venues devoted to esports, he said.
“We want to learn and adapt and work with partners at the city,” Miller said.
The organization is excited for what the potential of live esports events means for fans, he said.
He said esports viewership only existed online before, but when Envy Gaming hosted a home match for their Overwatch team, the Dallas Fuel, in 2019, they discovered an underserved demand for live esports events.
“Envy has really seen that as an opportunity to differentiate their business model from other esports organizations and make North Texas a hub for gaming,” he said.
Envy Gaming’s motivation to take over the stadium has been bringing live events to fans, and the Esports Stadium Arlington is an amazing venue, Miller said.
Joshua Gridley, finance junior and UTA Esports Club president, said he’s excited to see an experienced esports organization taking over Arlington’s stadium.
“A lot of things that they touch turn to gold,” Gridley said.
Envy Gaming, like other prosperous esports companies has a vision that has led to the organization having successful teams and business operations, he said.
Miller said North Texas has a unique concentration of top esports players since Texas has better internet and no state income tax.
“There is a great concentration of both team operators and professional esports players in North Texas that really set North Texas up to be the leading marketplace for esports competition in the future,” he said.
Gridley said many people in esports see opportunities in the Metroplex for business operations and overall attraction.
Miller said Envy Gaming is honored to take over management of the stadium and is looking forward to partnering with the city of Arlington to bring high-quality live experiences to the local gaming community.
“We are excited to partner with Envy Gaming to play host to their home matches and to continue attracting esports and gaming events that will bring fans here from around the globe,” Arlington City Manager Trey Yelverton said in a press release.
Miller said while that gaming fans in the area may already know who they are due to their teams and players, he also wants them to know Envy Gaming as live event operators.
Esports is a thriving industry that anybody can participate in, Gridley said.
It’s only getting bigger in the Metroplex.
“We’re living in history,” he said.
