Esports club celebrates 100th gaming tournament

The Esports Club at UTA helped pave the way for an esports community at the university and recently celebrated its 100th Mav Mayhem gaming tournament.
Mav Mayhem is a weekly fighting game tournament hosted every Friday by the esports club. During Mav Mayhem 100, attendees played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Guilty Gear Strive and Smash Remix, a fanmade mod for Super Smash Bros. on the Nintendo 64.
This is a big milestone for the club and the UTA Super Smash Bros. community, said Joshua Gridley, Esports Club at UT Arlington president. He said Mav Mayhem is one of the cheapest gaming tournaments to enter in the Metroplex, and the club has been looking forward to hitting the 100 mark.
Esports at UTA started with the club’s founding in spring 2010, Gridley said. An esports team for the multiplayer online battle arena Heroes of the Storm was created two years later. Currently, UTA has varsity teams for Rocket League, Overwatch, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros., according to the club’s website.
Alexander Rocha, student adviser of the Esports Club at UT Arlington, said Mav Mayhem began as simple get-togethers on Friday nights where people played Super Smash Bros. Once there was more involvement, and Mayhem became more of a regular thing, they were able to offer prizes and charge small admission fees every week.
This soon became a sustainable business model for the club, with 30 to 40 people attending weekly to test their skills, Rocha said. Attendees range from UTA students, alumni, high schoolers and local competitors.
Rocha, who has been in the organization since 2018, said that over a few years, they began to steer the club’s focus from the competitive scene to the casual campus community, with competition becoming a byproduct of a growing community.
“As the casual scene started to grow, people wanted to start having regular events on campus to just meet up and play games and have fun,” Rocha said. “One of those starting events was Maverick Mayhem.”
Graduate student Mohamed Mohamed, who was doing the planning portion of the event, said it’s awesome for UTA to have a strong gaming community, as he’s seen some in other universities have died down.
“To see that we’re able to run a tournament every week and get really nice turnout and people who are not only willing to show up and play but want to get involved with the community like they want to help out, they want to partake more, it makes me super happy,” Mohamed said.
With events like Mav Mayhem 100, Rocha said it has offered a unique opportunity for the club leaders to gain immense experience. He said a lot of effort went into the logistics, graphic designing, planning, marketing and finding sponsors.
“Seeing a whole room filled with just people laughing, having fun, cheering each other on, it’s special,” he said. “It’s a very special bonding moment for everyone, and seeing alumni who graduated three or four years ago coming back regularly shows how much it’s impacted them.”
In the future, Gridley said the organization plans to make Guilty Gear Strive a potentially reoccurring game at Mav Mayhem tournaments. They want to expand from the idea of the event just being a Super Smash Bros. tournament, so the entire fighting game community is included.
Rocha said he encourages people to attend one of the club’s events, whether they’re current students, alumni or just local to Arlington.
“Above all else, especially since I’ve been involved, the club just wants to create a safe, comfortable social space for anyone to have fun, meet new people and enjoy themselves,” he said. “Life can get hard, and sometimes you just need somewhere to relax and enjoy a night with your fellow community members.”
