ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity through Friday

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has asked Texans to conserve electricity through Friday, according to a news release Monday.
ERCOT is the governing body that oversees the main power grid in Texas and manages the electric power to more than 26 million individuals statewide.
A significant number of forced generation outages and a high record of electric usage this month led to a tight grid condition.
About 11,000 megawatts of generators are on forced outage for repairs, while normal outages for a hot summer day usually range at 3,600 megawatts, according to the news release. One megawatt powers approximately 200 homes a day during the summer.
"We will be conducting a thorough analysis with generation owners to determine why so many units are out of service," said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT Vice President of Grid Planning and Operations, in the news release. "This is unusual for this early in the summer season."
ERCOT suggests that individuals set their thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turn off lights and pool pumps, and avoid using large appliances like ovens, washing machines and dryers. They also recommend that individuals turn off and unplug appliances when not needed.
For more ways to conserve energy, visit here.
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.