Ashfaq Adnan, mechanical and aerospace engineering professor, received a grant from the Office of Naval Research for his research in blast-related traumatic brain injuries.
This is the second time Adnan has received the Defense University Research Instrumentation Program grant, this time being awarded $831,000. Adnan said he and his team were fortunate to receive the grant because it would enhance their research capabilities.
The grant will benefit Adnan’s group by funding an advanced 3D printer, sensors, a set of high-speed cameras and other relevant systems. This will allow them to visualize their simulation results from the experimental study.
The high-speed cameras will be capable of capturing up to 10 million frames per second, which means it can break footage down into 100-nanosecond intervals. This will allow the group to monitor hit motions against the head at different speeds.
“This system will help us kind of visualize the high-speed dynamics of concussions or impact on a bench target material in real time,” Adnan said.
He believes the equipment acquired from the grant will not only benefit his research, but the College of Engineering as a whole by educating students through access to advanced technologies and tools.
Adnan’s research focuses on finding the factors that contribute to brain injury and is based upon the fact that our brains are composed of billions of neurons that are harmed if a brain is injured. His research team is looking to determine what forces can cause damage to neurons through experiments and computer models.
Postdoctoral research fellow Khandakar Mahmud said the research group took a bottom-up approach to assess molecular damages in the brain. They divided the work into three phases.
They first investigate the molecular interactions of the brain by creating molecular dynamics simulations. Through these simulations, they assess which molecules are more susceptible to damage during shock and their deformation behavior. Then doctoral research student Ishak Khan investigates the individual neuron cells, and lastly postdoctoral research fellow Fuad Hasan investigates brain tissue as a whole.
Adnan said their research can provide a broader perspective and a new outlook on the way the brain responds while complementing research in the medical community.
According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the program grant provides universities the opportunity to practice innovative research while ensuring the United States workforce in science, technology, engineering and math is unrivaled. The service research offices received 669 proposals requesting $259 million in funding.
The Office of Naval Research previously awarded Adnan a grant in 2019 to purchase a life-sized head model to simulate and understand the brain, according to a university news release.
