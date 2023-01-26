EMT certification course offered for spring semester

UTA is offering an EMT certification class for the spring 2023 semester.
The class is not limited to UTA students, as faculty and members of the community can also sign up. It is not considered a UTA course so it will not affect a student’s GPA, nor will the cost be covered by scholarships or other tuition assistance. The deadline for registration is Jan. 29.
To take the course, an individual must be 18 years of age before the last day of class, have a state ID or driver's license, have health insurance and have immunizations on file.
The class costs $1,650, which includes class fees, drug testing, a criminal background check, a polo, and an e-book. EMT pants, boots and a stethoscope must be bought separately.
It will be in a hybrid format with classes alternating every Sunday. In-person classes will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. in room 101 of the Life Science Building. Online classes will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. via Zoom.
The class also includes 36 to 48 hours of clinicals in a hospital emergency room, and 12 to 24 hours on an ambulance. These hours will take place at the Irving Fire Department, Arlington American Medical Response, MedStar, Methodist Dallas Medical Center, Texas Health Arlington and Medical City Arlington.
The class is being offered in partnership with the University Emergency Medical Response, a non-profit organization supported by the University of Texas at Dallas, and the UTA Health Professions Office. Sheila Elliott, the emergency medical services director for UEMR at the University of Texas at Dallas, said they expanded to UTA’s campus in fall 2022 at the request of students and administration.
The request was made by UTA alumni Safia and Saiyara Baset, who, after two years of development, were able to bring this class to campus. Being EMT-certified out of highschool, the sisters wanted to create a way for their college peers to gain the experiences they did.
The sisters approached Dr. Steven Gellman, science associate professor of practice, with the idea for the class during the winter break before the pandemic hit. Saiyara Baset said they spent the first year contacting other schools to see how they began their programs and how to approach administration, before creating a presentation for Gellman. Safia Baset added that she met with Elliott, who explained how the University of Dallas’ program was run and how they were able to expand it.
Though the sisters graduated in May of 2022, they were invited to come meet the class in the fall. Saiyara Baset said hearing about some of the student’s stories and experiences was incredible.
“A lot of the students, they gained some life-changing experiences,” Safia Baset said. “And they realized how important it was to have taken the class, and they want to continue pursuing that path as well.”
The sisters also recruited Gellman to help them make the class a reality. They said that he always encouraged them to come to him if they needed anything, and that he is always looking to help the community and students.
Greg Hale, College of Science assistant dean, along with Sandy Hobart, science department academic adviser, also helped in getting the program off the ground and spreading the word about the class, Gellman said.
Gellman said they wanted to provide this class to train students who can then serve and fill the EMT shortage in Arlington. He said medical schools value students who have experience dealing with patients.
Saiyara Baset said students learn how to think on their feet as an EMT, which is a handy life skill. They also learn to feel empathetic and become better attuned to understanding someone’s needs, Safia Baset added.
“You see patient suffering in a new way, and you can understand people from a more humanistic perspective,” Saiyara Baset said.
Gellman said he sees this class as the foundation of a future program. He said he would like to see the class be offered on more days, start a student association who can offer their services or eventually go from administration-run to student-run.
He said the Baset sisters deserve the main share of the credit and that they went through all the hoops to get the class started.
“You always try to leave a place better than what you found, they did, and they did it in a big way,” Gellman said. “They ought to be very proud of their causes, I certainly am.”
