After mentoring over 100 post-graduate students and making multiple research contributions, electrical engineering professor Kamisetty “K.R.” Rao died Jan. 15.
In 1974, Rao co-invented Discrete Cosine Transform, the foundation of media files like .mp3, .jpeg and .mpeg. The research led to the creation of modern digital technologies such as HDTVs. Rao, who died from a heart attack at 89 after being hospitalized and testing positive for COVID-19, was one of UTA’s longest-serving faculty members.
“HDTV would not have been possible without the research accomplished by Rao and his students and his collaborators,” said Venkat Devarajan, Rao’s student in 1975 and current UTA electrical engineering professor.
Rao is survived by Karuna, his wife of 66 years, his children Ramesh and Rekha and their respective spouses, five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and Rekha’s stepchildren and families.
“He will forever be a legend and the world is a little emptier without him,” the family said in the obituary. “Dr. Rao will always be missed but never forgotten!”
He was known for his passion for teaching and research. His son, Ramesh Rao, said he talked to his father two days before his death and learned that he still planned to teach this semester.
Over his 54-year tenure at UTA, Rao published multiple research articles and both authored and co-authored several books. In 2000, he was elected a fellow of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the world’s largest association of technical professionals.
“I haven’t found anybody who did not talk about him in the highest regard, not just as a scholar but as a mentor, a friend, a person who helped them, a person who encouraged them, and I think that’s his legacy,” said Vistasp Karbhari, civil, mechanical and aerospace engineering professor and former UTA president.
Rao supervised over 100 graduate students throughout his career, including 33 doctoral and 116 master’s students.
“K.R. was an exemplar of someone who really found it very rewarding to help other people,” Karbhari said. “And even though he was very famous in his own right, he never brought forth that fame.”
Born in Madras, India in 1931 and the oldest of 11 children, Rao moved to the United States in 1957 as a Fulbright Scholar.
In 1952, Rao graduated with a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering at the University of Madras. He later earned a Master of Science in electrical engineering and nuclear engineering from the University of Florida in 1959 and 1960, respectively.
Six years later, in 1966, he earned a doctoral degree in electrical engineering at the University of New Mexico and began teaching at UTA the same year.
Ramesh Rao said that his father’s incredible work ethic was passed on to the family’s next generation. Professor Rao would even work on weekends.
“He never considered it work,” he said.
For Karbhari, Rao’s smile and constant encouragement is the memory that he will always keep.
“He’s truly an example for all of us in academia and someone that we will sorely miss,” he said.
