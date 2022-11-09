Voters approved term-lengths extension item

Voters approved Arlington’s Proposition A, which proposed extending the term lengths of elected officials, by a resounding margin on Tuesday.
The Arlington City Council on Aug. 16 unanimously passed an ordinance to put an item on the ballot for voters to decide if the city should amend term lengths for the city council and mayor. This would extend the term lengths from two to three years and means that no one would be able to serve for more than nine years for both roles separately.
The ordinance, also known as Proposition A on the ballot, was endorsed by the Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce, according to the Vote Yes Arlington website. Various neighborhood leaders and business owners supported the measure, per the website.
Michael Jacobson, Greater Arlington Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said on the Vote Yes website that with smart term limits, a well-managed City Hall directed by experienced elected leaders can be ensured.
These individuals understand the complex discussions involved with attracting new business and jobs to Arlington, improving roads and city services and finding responsible ways to reduce our property tax rates, he said.
Christopher Dobson, former city council candidate and treasurer of Arlington Petition Politics, who opposed the measure, said he wasn't confident in either outcome and didn't think it was important enough to be on the ballot.
“I think, to some degree, with as little turnout as we see in Arlington, this will cause more of a division between people and the candidates,” Dobson said.
The council first mentioned the ordinance, which sought to amend its charters, in an Aug. 2 work session. Mayor Jim Ross said he and the council received multiple emails discussing term lengths.
The Aug. 9 city council meeting marked the first ordinance reading. This was met with mixed reactions from the public. Some questioned the transparency of how the measure came to fruition. Others said the new council members brought much-needed diversity, but in the past, residents have voted against lengthening term limits.
“The people of Arlington had voted on this just four years ago,” Dobson said. “And passed it with 63% of the vote. So it's surprising to me to see a higher percentage of vote[s] in favor this time.”
Arlington resident Luis Aréchiga-Fierro said at the Tarrant County Democratic watch party that the proposition was a surprise. Because of how quickly it was put on the ballot, many voters voted on it without knowing what the item was.
This isn’t the first time a similar proposition like this has been on the ballot. In 2018, the council placed a term-limit item on the November ballot, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. This came after 11,000 people signed a petition seeking to limit the mayor and council members to three two-year elected terms.
The measure limits an individual’s ability to serve more than a combined 12 years in either position.
The city also proposed a version that listed three consecutive three-year terms for council members and mayors, with the ability to run again after one term has passed.
Voters approved the term limits Nov. 6, 2018, implementing three two-year terms for both the mayor and council members. This was retroactively applied to previous services. Five of the then-eight city council members' terms expired in May 2019 and 2020.
The term-limit debate was a contested topic as opponents filed several lawsuits. Some lawsuits involved campaign photos being edited, and another was because Arlington City Council attempted to put its own term-limits measure on the ballot.
Another lawsuit spurred, claiming the voter-approved term-limit measure was misleading due to an omitted sentence dealing with council members' ability to finish their current term. The case was soon dismissed for a lack of jurisdiction in February 2019.
As a result of the vote, only two incumbents ran in the May 2019 elections: then-Mayor Jeff Williams and Roxanne Thalman, then-District 3 council member. Williams would go on to win the mayor race and serve for another term, but Thalman lost to Marvin Sutton.
However, the issue was again brought up in 2020 when the city council approved of a Term Limits Advisory Committee, which analyzed term lengths and limits on elected city council members. The council appointed 23 citizens to the committee to study the issue.
Aréchiga-Fierro supported the initial term-limit measure in 2018 and said the original three two-year elected terms were okay, and 12 years was enough to serve on city council.
“I'm hoping that even though they're making a career out of it, I'm really hoping to God that they make good decisions for the majority of the people and not for the very rich people,” he said.
Managing editor Mandy Huynh contributed to this article.
@chahalmallika @ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.