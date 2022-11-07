2022 Election Results

Updated: 8 p.m.
Texas Governor
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Greg Abbott
|2,064,579
|53.49%
|Beto O'Rourke
|1,753,350
|45.42%
|Mark Tippetts
|31,274
|0.81%
|Delilah Barrios
|10,271
|0.27%
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Dan Patrick
|1,999,778
|52.26%
|Mike Collier
|1,737,160
|45.4%
|Shanna Steele
|89,684
|2.34%
Attorney General
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Ken Paxton
|1,974,782
|51.78%
|Rochelle Mercedes Garza
|1,736,513
|45.53%
|Mark Ash
|102,793
|2.7%
Comptroller of Public Accounts
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Glenn Hegar
|2,093,187
|55.07%
|Janet T. Dudding
|1,623,873
|42.72%
|V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza
|84,111
|2.21%
Commissioner of the General Land Office
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Dawn Buckingham
|2,065,200
|54.48%
|Jay Kleberg
|1,672,779
|44.13%
|Alfred Molison, Jr
|52,050
|1.37%
Commissioner of Agriculture
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Sid Miller
|2,071,048
|54.60%
|Susan Hays
|1,722,115
|45.40%
Railroad Commissioner
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Wayne Christian
|2,042,462
|53.88%
|Luke Warford
|1,614,545
|42.59%
|Jaime Andres Diez
|98,338
|2.59%
|Hunter Wayne Crow
|35,290
|0.93%
U.S. Representative District 6
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Jake Ellzey
|87,906
|100.00%
City of Arlington Special Election: City of Arlington Proposition A
|Position
|Vote
|Pct.
|For
|54,971
|82.90%
|Against
|11,337
|17.10%
Member, State Board of Education, District 13
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Kathryn Monette
|63,825
|26.07%
|Aicha Davis
|180,999
|73.93%
State Senator, District 22
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Brian Birdwell
|94,423
|70.03%
|Jeremy Schroppel
|40,417
|29.97%
Criminal District Attorney
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Phil Sorrells
|214,331
|52.94%
|Tiffany D. Burks
|190,515
|47.06%
County Judge
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Tim O'Hare
|213,701
|52.65%
|Deborah W. Peoples
|192,177
|47.35%
District Clerk
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Tom Wilder
|215,395
|53.43%
|Ruby Faye Woolridge
|187,718
|46.57%
County Clerk
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Mary Louise Nicholson
|216,570
|53.78%
|Linsey Fagan
|186,155
|46.22%
County Commissioner, Precinct 2
|Candidates
|Vote
|Pct.
|Andy Nguyen
|47,448
|48.08%
|Alisa Simmons
|51,233
|51.92%
