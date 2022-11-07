 Skip to main content
2022 Election Results

  • 0
2022 Mid-Term Election Results

Updated: 8 p.m.

Texas Governor

Candidates Vote Pct.
Greg Abbott 2,064,579 53.49%
Beto O'Rourke 1,753,350 45.42%
Mark Tippetts 31,274 0.81%
Delilah Barrios 10,271 0.27%

Lieutenant Governor

Candidates Vote Pct.
Dan Patrick 1,999,778 52.26%
Mike Collier 1,737,160 45.4%
Shanna Steele 89,684 2.34%

Attorney General

Candidates Vote Pct.
Ken Paxton 1,974,782 51.78%
Rochelle Mercedes Garza 1,736,513 45.53%
Mark Ash 102,793 2.7%

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Candidates Vote Pct.
Glenn Hegar 2,093,187 55.07%
Janet T. Dudding 1,623,873 42.72%
V. Alonzo Echevarria-Garza 84,111 2.21%

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Candidates Vote Pct.
Dawn Buckingham 2,065,200 54.48%
Jay Kleberg 1,672,779 44.13%
Alfred Molison, Jr 52,050 1.37%

Commissioner of Agriculture

Candidates Vote Pct.
Sid Miller 2,071,048 54.60%
Susan Hays 1,722,115 45.40%

Railroad Commissioner

Candidates Vote Pct.
Wayne Christian 2,042,462 53.88%
Luke Warford 1,614,545 42.59%
Jaime Andres Diez 98,338 2.59%
Hunter Wayne Crow 35,290 0.93%

U.S. Representative District 6

Candidates Vote Pct.
Jake Ellzey 87,906 100.00%
City of Arlington - 2022 Mid-Term Election Results

City of Arlington Special Election: City of Arlington Proposition A

Position Vote Pct.
For 54,971 82.90%
Against 11,337 17.10%
Tarrant County Election - 2022 Mid-Term Election Resuluts

Member, State Board of Education, District 13

Candidates Vote Pct.
Kathryn Monette 63,825 26.07%
Aicha Davis 180,999 73.93%

State Senator, District 22

Candidates Vote Pct.
Brian Birdwell 94,423 70.03%
Jeremy Schroppel 40,417 29.97%

 

Criminal District Attorney

Candidates Vote Pct.
Phil Sorrells 214,331 52.94%
Tiffany D. Burks 190,515 47.06%

County Judge

Candidates Vote Pct.
Tim O'Hare 213,701 52.65%
Deborah W. Peoples 192,177 47.35%

District Clerk

Candidates Vote Pct.
Tom Wilder 215,395 53.43%
Ruby Faye Woolridge 187,718 46.57%

County Clerk 

Candidates Vote Pct.
Mary Louise Nicholson 216,570 53.78%
Linsey Fagan 186,155 46.22%

County Commissioner, Precinct 2

Candidates Vote Pct.
Andy Nguyen 47,448 48.08%
Alisa Simmons 51,233 51.92%
