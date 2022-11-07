Election Day: what you need to vote

Tuesday is the last chance to vote in the state midterm elections.
Notable positions on this year's ballot include governor, U.S. Representative, attorney general and three Supreme Court Justice positions.
The full list of all voting locations in Tarrant County can be found on the county’s website.
All polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters have the right to cast their ballot as long as they are in line before 7 p.m.
Individuals can check if they’re registered to vote using vote.org. Voters must be registered and present one of the following seven forms of photo ID to vote:
- A Texas driver's license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A Texas personal identification card issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A Texas handgun license issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety
- A U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo
- A U.S. military identification card with a photo
- A U.S. passport
Eligible voters who do not possess a photo ID can execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration found online, and present it with one of or a copy of the following documents:
- A certified domestic birth certificate or court admissible birth document
- A current utility bill
- A bank statement
- A government check
- A paycheck
- A government document with your name and address, including your voter registration certificate.
On Election Day, voters in Tarrant County can show their voter registration card or Texas ID to Trinity Metro services, Arlington Via or Handitran for a free ride to a polling site, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
@RichG8rich
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.