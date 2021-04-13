Eighth episode of Teik Talks discusses UTA’s music industry studies program

Interim President Teik Lim hosted the eighth episode of Teik Talks on Tuesday over Facebook Live to discuss the music industry and the extensive career of Jamar Jones, music industry assistant professor.
Over the years, Jones has collaborated with a number of artists as a producer, composer, arranger and musician, including Patti LaBelle, Jamie Foxx and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
He is also the director of UTA’s music industry studies program, which teaches students how to manage artists, run record labels and produce albums.
Jones said he started his career at the age of about 16 when he met the popular group Boyz II Men in Philadelphia. When he was a freshman in Temple University, he produced a song called “Dear God” on their 1997 album Evolution, which sold 6 million copies.
“It gave me an opportunity to start in the music business at a very high level,” he said. “As a result, the phone started ringing, and people started calling, and I was traveling all over as a producer.”
When his career began at a young age, he left college, but he said finishing his academics was very important to him. He enrolled and finished college at Ashford University after his son was born. He said this led him to a greater music career because he left school understanding the business aspect of the music industry.
During the talk, Jones shared some of his notable musical endeavors.
In 2016, Jones played at the White House during President Barack Obama’s final concert series, titled “Love & Happiness: An Obama Celebration.”
A childhood friend invited Jones to join the band.
“I teach all my students this: You have to treat everybody that you are around nicely,” he said.
Jones said he was also involved in the soundtrack of the movie The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman, and played the song “This Is Me” from the soundtrack during the event.
His other recent performances include the “Savage X Fenty Show,” the Grammy Awards and the NBA All-Star Game.
Lim asked Jones how he ended up at UTA after such a widespread career.
“In 2014, I just happened to be driving down Cooper,” Jones said. “I saw the Maverick sign hanging from the bridge, and I said ‘Man, let me look up this UT-Arlington.’”
He said he decided to enroll for his second master’s degree in jazz piano, speaking highly of the university music department.
“We have a phenomenal community,” he said. “It’s very forward-thinking, there are a lot of ideas, and it’s a place where you’re really given the space to grow as tall as you would like to.”
He was later selected to teach the history of hip hop course and that led to him leading the music industry studies program as a tenure-track faculty member.
Jones went on to discuss the music industry studies program at UTA.
“The nuts and bolts of the music business is 100% entrepreneurship,” Jones said. “It’s taking the risk on yourself, but at UTA what we can do is we can arm the students with the tools that enable you to take the risk.”
The music industry doesn’t just include the studio, he said. It’s important to know about the business, business law and accounting as well as why students chose to do what they’re doing.
Jones said his personal reason why is to reduce stress for those he comes in contact with, whether through music, education or business.
To end the event, Jones played a piano rendition of a song by jazz legend Miles Davis.
