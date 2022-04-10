Early week severe weather, midweek cold front expected for the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect a chance of severe storms starting Monday before a midweek cold front and a chance for rain throughout the week.

The next three days will see a severe threat during the afternoon and evening hours, especially on Tuesday, said Eric Martello, lead National Weather Service meteorologist.  

“[Residents] need to be prepared for and ready for some impactful weather starting [Monday] afternoon and off and on through Wednesday,” Martello said.  

Tuesday has the highest tornado threat, he said. With the season, a chance for tornado activity looms.  

The National Weather Service Fort Worth office is experiencing internet issues that delayed Sunday morning emails, he said. The office is working to resolve the problem.

Forecasts will continue to go out at scheduled times from the Shreveport office. The Fort Worth office is attempting to send an email about the upcoming weather threats.

