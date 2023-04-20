Early voting to open Monday

Arlington voters can start voting for the future members of city council and whether to approve this year’s bond program during the early voting period for the May 6 elections.
Registered voters can cast their ballots early, starting April 24 until May 2. Arlington has seven early voting locations including the Maverick Activities Center, but residents can vote at any of the 49 early voting locations in Tarrant County.
Individuals must be registered to vote and bring one of seven forms of identification to the polling center:
- A Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate
- A Texas personal identification card
- A Texas handgun license
- A U.S. military identification card with a photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo
- A U.S. passport (book or card)
The mayor and council members from Districts 3, 4, 5 and 8 are up for election. Common issues of concern for candidates include the city’s development and public safety, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Arlington voters will also decide on a bond program that is split into five propositions aiming to devote funds to concerns such as public safety, street improvement, downtown administrative buildings and local libraries. The total cost of these bond propositions will be $278,285,000, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
