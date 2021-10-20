Early voting for Texas, Tarrant County elections to run through Oct. 29

Early voting for the Nov. 2 Texas and Tarrant County elections started Monday and will run through Oct. 29.
This year’s ballot includes two county bond propositions and eight state-proposed amendments to Texas’ constitution.
Proposition A aims to issue $400 million in general obligation bonds to purchase, improve and maintain streets, roads, highways and bridges in Tarrant County, according to a city of Arlington news release.
Proposition B calls to issue $116 million in general obligation bonds for constructing, improving and equipping a Criminal District Attorney Office Building. The building will provide space for nonjudicial county activities and facilities.
The eight proposed amendments to the state constitution include an amendment to prohibit Texas from prohibiting or limiting religious services of religious organizations, to permit the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association or the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association to conduct charitable raffles at rodeo events and more.
To view the eight amendments on the ballot, go here.
Free rides to the polls are provided to all county residents during the early voting period and on Election Day through Trinity Metro service, Via Rideshare and Handitran transportation services.
Riders must show their state ID or voter registration card to ride free. For more information, go here.
There are eight early voting polling locations in Arlington, including the Maverick Activities Center.
For more information on the county bond elections, including voter lookup, sample ballots and voting locations, go here.
@Angie_Perez99
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.