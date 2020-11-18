Early voting for Tarrant County’s runoff elections at the Maverick Activities Center begins Nov. 23

Voters submit ballots for the 2020 election on Oct. 13 at the Maverick Activities Center. It takes about 10-15 minutes to vote at the MAC. 

 Photo by Rachel Bond

The Maverick Activities Center will be an early voting location for Tarrant County’s joint runoff elections Dec. 8.

Arlington’s runoff election will be for the City Council district seven seat. Incumbent Victoria Farrar-Myers, who received 47.66% of the vote in November, will face Antoine Lane, who received 20.27%. Neither received the majority vote in the general election as they faced two other candidates, Chris Dobson, who received 17.25%, and Hunter Crow, who received 14.81%.

The final canvass for the general and special elections results was approved by council members and signed by Mayor Jeff Williams in the special session meeting Tuesday.

This resolution declared the results for council member districts one, two, six and seven. It also authorizes the sales and use tax increase that was approved by voters.

Early voting for the Dec. 8 runoff election will run from Nov. 23 through Dec. 4. 

To find the full list of early voting locations click here.

