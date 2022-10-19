Individuals interested in early voting for the 2022 midterm elections will be able to do so at the Maverick Activities Center starting from Oct. 24.
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 to 28, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 30 and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 to Nov. 4.
Although 2022 isn’t a presidential election year, Texans can vote for the governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, comptroller, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner — who all serve four-year terms.
Also up for election are U.S. representatives and state representatives, who serve two years. State Board of Education members and state senators are also voted on to serve two or four-year terms.
Before going to vote, Texans should ensure their voter status and where they can vote through the Voter Portal on the texas.gov website.
To be eligible to vote, individuals must meet the following requirements:
- Be a U.S. citizen.
- Be a resident of the county where their voting application was submitted
- Be at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date of voter registration application is submitted and 18 years of age on Election Day.
- Not have been determined by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
- Not be convicted of a felony, though invididuals may be eligible if they have completed all of their punishments, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, period of probation or received a pardon.
The deadline to register to vote was Oct. 11. Individuals must be registered to vote and must bring one of seven forms of identification to the polling center:
- A Texas driver’s license issued by the Department of Public Safety
- A Texas election identification certificate
- A Texas personal identification card
- A Texas handgun license
- A U.S. military identification card with a photo
- A U.S. citizenship certificate with a photo
- A U.S. passport (book or card)
If a resident does not have any of these forms of identification, they can provide substitute forms listed on the votetexas.gov website, which include a government document with the voter’s name and address, a bank statement, or a certified domestic (U.S. or U.S. Territory) birth certificate.
