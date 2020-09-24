This is a crime wrapup for Sept. 17 to Sept. 22.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
A female staff member reported damage to her parked vehicle, a black Chevrolet four door, near Pickard Hall on Sept. 17. The front bumper sustained a dent, and the cost of damage is unknown, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email.
Duty on striking an unattended vehicle is considered a class C misdemeanor if the damage is valued less than $200 or a class B misdemeanor if the damage is valued at $200 or more, according to the Texas Transportation Code.
If a class C misdemeanor, violators can face a fine up to $500, according to the Texas Penal Code. If a class B misdemeanor, violators may face a fine up to $2,000, a jail sentence not exceeding 180 days or both.
Criminal trespass
An affiliated male was found in violation of an on-campus criminal trespass warning on Sept. 17, McCord said.
The male was arrested and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
Criminal trespass of a higher education institution is considered a class A misdemeanor, according to the Texas Penal Code. Violators can face a fine of up to $4,000, a jail sentence not exceeding one year or both.
DWI and Possession of drug paraphernalia
A UTA police officer stopped an unaffiliated male for a traffic violation Friday at 100 S. East St. He exhibited signs of intoxication and was in possession of a marijuana pipe, McCord said.
He was arrested for driving while intoxicated and possession of drug paraphernalia and transported to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
According to the Texas Penal Code, driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor. Violators can face a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000 or both.
Possession of drug paraphernalia is considered a class C misdemeanor, according to the Texas Health and Safety Code. Violators may face a fine of up to $500.
DWI Second offense
An unaffiliated male was arrested for a second driving while intoxicated offense after being stopped for a traffic violation Friday at 200 S. Fielder Road, McCord said.
He was taken to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
A second DWI offense is a class A misdemeanor and is punishable by confinement for a term not to exceed one year, a fine not to exceed $4,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
DWI
A UTA police officer stopped an unaffiliated female for a traffic violation and arrested her for driving while intoxicated Saturday at 1100 W. Park Row Dr., McCord said.
She was taken to the Arlington Police Department jail without incident, he said.
Driving while intoxicated is a class B misdemeanor and is punishable by a jail term of up to 180 days, a fine of up to $2,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor
An unaffiliated female was issued a citation for consumption of alcohol by a minor after admitting the consumption to UTA police officers Saturday at 1112 Benge Dr., McCord said.
She was released after being issued a citation, he said.
Consumption of alcohol by a minor is a class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of $500, according to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Code.
Credit/ Debit card abuse
A female staff member in Davis Hall reported receiving notifications of two fraudulent charges to her assigned University Procurement card totaling $200 Monday, McCord said.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by confinement for a period from 180 days to two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Credit/ Debit card abuse
A female staff member reported receiving notification of a fraudulent charge to her assigned University Procurement card totaling $10.40 Tuesday, McCord said.
The case is active, according to the UTA crime log.
Credit card or debit card abuse is a state jail felony punishable by confinement for a period from 180 days to two years, a fine not to exceed $10,000 or both, according to the Texas Penal Code.
