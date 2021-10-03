Dry, sunny week in the Metroplex
Illustration by Cristina Del Coro Trio

The Metroplex can expect a warm and sunny week.

Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the area can expect slightly above normal temperatures and sunny skies.

“It's a pretty boring forecast across all of North and Central Texas,” Barnes said.

Barnes said the area will see continued highs in the low 90s and dry weather during the weekend.

Barnes recommends wearing light loose clothing.

