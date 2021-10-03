Dry, sunny week in the Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect a warm and sunny week.
Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist, said the area can expect slightly above normal temperatures and sunny skies.
“It's a pretty boring forecast across all of North and Central Texas,” Barnes said.
Barnes said the area will see continued highs in the low 90s and dry weather during the weekend.
Barnes recommends wearing light loose clothing.
Weekly Outlook
Sunday: Mostly clear with a low around 61 in the evening.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 87 during the day. Clear with a low around 60 in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 86 during the day. Clear with a low around 59 in the evening.
Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 85 during the day. Clear with a low around 61 in the evening.
Thursday: Sunny with a high near 89 during the day. Clear with a low around 65 in the evening.
Friday: Sunny with a high near 91 during the day. Clear with a low around 66 in the evening.
Saturday: Sunny with a high near 92 during the day.
@TaylorAC13
news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu
