Arlington residents can expect dry, mild weather with no rain chances this week.
“It’s gonna be pretty quiet for the upcoming week,” said Lamont Bain, National Weather Service meteorologist. “No rain chances with temperatures largely moderating through the 80s and then pretty comfortable overnight low temperatures.”
October is usually a wetter month, but this week will start out dry. However, weather patterns can change and there is still potential for some rain in October, Bain said.
Daytime temperatures in the Metroplex will be warm in the mid-80s and nighttime temperatures will be mainly in the 50s and low 60s.
