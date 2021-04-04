Dry and sunny spring weather expected for the Metroplex this week

The Metroplex is expected to be dry and sunny this week with some of the warmest temperatures so far this spring.
Temperatures will start in the upper 70s Monday and get well into the 80s by the middle of the week, with a possible high of 88 on Friday.
“The only chance of rain we have is maybe a 20% chance on Friday,” said Jason Godwin, National Weather Service meteorologist. “The main story is that it’s gonna be dry, sunny and a lot warmer this week.”
The higher temperatures can be attributed to gusty southwest wind, bringing warmer air from higher elevations in west Texas.
Godwin said there’s usually one last cold snap in April before getting into late spring and summer. The normal severe weather season begins in April.
“It doesn’t look like either of those are on the horizon, but it’s something to have in the back of your mind,” he said.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.