Drop in temperatures expected in Metroplex

The Metroplex can expect a drop in temperatures this week.
This weekend will see high 50s and low 30s, and the rest of the week will see below-average temperatures, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Due to the high rainfall, Reeves said to be careful with urban ponding if planning to go out and to monitor space heaters if they are running during the colder temperatures.
Other than the aforementioned rainfall, there won’t be any severe weather throughout the week, Reeves said.
For people who plan to go out Saturday, Reeves suggests bundling up for the chilly but sunny weekend.
