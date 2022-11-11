 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Drop in temperatures expected for this week in the Metroplex

Drop in temperatures expected for this week in the Metroplex
Illustration by Yvonne Collier

The Metroplex can expect a drop in temperatures this week.

This weekend will see high 50s and low 30s, and the rest of the week will see below-average temperatures, said

Due to the high rainfall, Reeves said to be careful with urban ponding if planning to go out and to monitor space heaters if they are running during the colder temperatures.

Other than the aforementioned rainfall, there won’t be any severe weather throughout the week, Reeves said.

For people who plan to go out Saturday, Reeves suggests bundling up for the chilly but sunny weekend.

@andrea_cgr03

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments