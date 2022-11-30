Driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and burglary in this week's crime log

This is a wrap-up of crimes from Nov. 19 to Nov. 26.
Possession of marijuana
On Nov. 21, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on UTA Boulevard. The suspect was found to be in possession of marijuana, UTA Police Capt. Mike McCord said in an email. Police arrested the unaffiliated male and transported him to the Arlington Police Department Jail.
Possession of fewer than two ounces of marijuana is classified as a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Duty on striking unattended vehicle
On Nov. 21, a male student reported damage to his vehicle while it was parked on UTA Boulevard, McCord said.
Violation of duty on striking an unattended vehicle occurs when a driver hits an unattended vehicle and fails to find the owner or leave a note with identifying information.
If the damage caused to a vehicle is less than $200, the violation is classified as a class C misdemeanor and punishable by fine of up to $500.
Driving while intoxicated
On Nov. 20, an officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation at 100 W. Main St., McCord said. The suspect, a female student, was found to be intoxicated. She was arrested and transported to Arlington Police Department Jail.
Driving while intoxicated is classified as a class B misdemeanor if the alcohol concentration level is less than 0.15, punishable by at least 72 hours of confinement. If the driver is found with an open alcohol container in their immediate possession, the minimum confinement is six days.
Harassment
On Nov. 20, a female student reported harassing text messages, McCord said.
Harassment is classified as a class B misdemeanor, which is punishable by a fine not exceeding $2,000, up to 180 days in jail or both.
Burglary
On Nov. 20, a male student reported several items taken from his apartment, McCord said. The case is still active.
Burglary of a habitation is a second-degree felony punishable by imprisonment for at least two years and up to 20 years and a possible fine of up to $10,000.
