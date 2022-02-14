A drag queen nun at the front and a table of chocolates and condoms in the back welcomed students to the first Rainbows, Sex and Chocolate event on Valentine’s Day in the University Center San Saba meeting room.
The event was an opportunity for people to enjoy chocolate and ask sex-related questions to Sister Delilah Dolittle, a drag queen dressed as a nun from the Nuns of Texas.
The Nuns of Texas are an independent organization of queer nuns and volunteers for the LGBTQ+ community, teaching the masses about sexual health while providing community support, LGBTQ+ Program coordinator Joshua Mackrill said.
The goal of Rainbows, Sex and Chocolate is to have experts educate people in a safe environment so no misinformation is given.
“It's getting an entire sex ed class as a drag show,” Mackrill said.
Dolittle answered questions about lube, communicating boundaries with safe words, human immunodeficiency virus prevention medication, condoms, consumption of alcohol and drugs before sex.
“Everything that we talk about today is not safe sex, because everything has a level of risk,” Dolittle said.
The room was set up for 80 attendees, and most chairs were filled during the peak of the conversation.
Attendees had the option to write questions for Dolittle if they did not want to openly ask. However, students voiced their questions throughout the event.
Having adequate sexual education is important because sexually transmitted infections can spread rapidly on college campuses, Mackrill said.
“It’s also breaking down the barriers of what sex is,” he said. “It's not something that’s taboo. It's normal.”
Dolittle demonstrated how to apply a condom, ask your partner to get HIV tested and have difficult conversations with sexual partners about kinks, safe words and STIs.
Nursing freshman Amaya Dobsky said she attended the event to better understand how to have safe sex, but also to see a drag show.
“The main thing that I’m taking away is that safe sex is not just important, it’s basically mandatory,” Dobsky said.
Social work junior Angela Maldonado said they attended to learn about safe sex, and they learned more about STIs while enjoying the nun in drag.
“I think it’s important for people to know how to have safe sex,” Maldonado said.
