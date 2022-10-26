Drag in the daylight: LGBTQ+ Program closes out UTA's Pride Month with 13th annual Drag Show

A fully packed Rosebud Theater cheered with colorful fans and pride flags as the hostess and drag queen Kiana Lee made her striking entrance, commencing UTA’s 13th Drag Show.
The annual drag show hosted by the LGBTQ+ Program closes out UTA’s Pride Month and is one of the biggest events they host, said Liam Rhodes, LGBTQ+ Program intern and social work senior.
Rhodes said the event not only represents queer individuals in the community, but also gives students a fun opportunity to experience drag, especially under the current political weather where drag is seen as an “R-rated” performance.
“I think it's important because it not only allows [students] to show their support, but it also shows that we're not going anywhere, that we're here to stay,” he said. “We're here to take up space.”
The event was free to attend and any money donated or tips collected by the performers went to the Maverick Rainbow Scholarship, a new scholarship targeted at LGBTQ+ students to help them out with education, Rhodes said.
The event began at 5 p.m. with a resource fair tabled by the program’s many community partners.
There were 12 organizations present at the event, including Mama Bears, which supports and provides resources for LGBTQ+ families, CAN Community Health and religious groups that support the LGBTQ+ community.
Andres Rodriguez, Trans Wellness program manager and coordinator at Transvive, said having a drag show in the daylight is what amuses him and what he admires about UTA, because these shows are normally performed at night.
“A lot of times they'll have these events or shows towards the night and it's kind of like they're hiding or having to do stuff after dark,” he said. “But this is giving a little bit more light, you know, literally [put in] the sun to suggest a lifestyle.”
As the doors to the show opened, students flooded the theater, holding colorful foldable fans that were handed out by organizers.
The show not only served traditional drag queens but also drag kings, portraying a variety of drag show performances.
Drag king Logan Liqueur, who was dressed as a mouse with big ears and a long tail, performed “Float On” by Modest Mouse. He handed out pride flags while marching down the stage and a sea of students cheered him on like the Pied Piper.
Liqueur said they’ve been doing drag for four years. As a gender-fluid person, the idea that drag is playing with heightened gender gives the opportunity to explore his masculine side.
“It allows me to perform my masculine side and it's very different [from] my day to day life,” he said. “It's definitely a gender expression for me.”
Drag king JT Davenport said he’s been doing drag for seven years and does it because he loves the attention, costuming and the money that comes behind it.
Davenport said drag gives people a place to explore themselves freely and gives an opportunity everybody deserves to have.
“If you feel like it's something that you want to do, don't let it be a thought, just do it, just go for it,” he said.
Davenport performed a hip-pop mix in a sparkly sequin suit, making him look like a colorful spinning wheel as he did five cartwheels in a row.
The fan favorite of the night seemed to be drag queen Dulce Strutts, who made her entrance in an elaborate pink wig and boa to “Barbie Girl” by Aqua.
Strutts said she tried drag because it was on her bucket list after being intrigued by her first viewing of drag performance. She said it stuck with her for some reason and she found herself deeper in the rabbit hole.
“In a higher place of learning, it's very important for multiple demographics to feel like they matter and like they're represented,” she said.
Strutts described her performance as silly, energetic and campy.
All five performers did two sets with an intermission in the middle where the audience had a twerk-off and vogue-off for prizes.
Rev. Katie Hays, Inclusive Faith Coalition convener, said it's really important to affirm that people in their wide variety are gorgeous.
“God has made us gorgeous and drag queens want to celebrate that feeling of being beautiful, and being playful with their own embodiment of God's image and I just love that,” she said. “We ought to allow all kinds of views to exist in the public square, so that we can celebrate the wide variety of humanity.”
Lee performed her final dance in a pride flag dress and cape. She circulated one last time around the room bidding goodbye and collecting donations. She performed to The Kiana Mix, which included a mashup of “Stand by You” and “Fight Song” by Rachel Platten.
All five drag performers ended the night with a performance to the Rent broadway hit “Seasons of Love.” They bowed, closing the night’s events.
“See you next year,” Lee said.
@ayeshahshaji
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.