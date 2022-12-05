Downtown Arlington prepares for 19th annual Holiday Lights Parade

The Holiday Lights Parade returns to downtown Arlington Saturday Dec. 10 for friends and family to camp along the parade route and enjoy the sounds of the season.
According to the Holiday Lights Parade’s website, the first tree lighting was in 1993 at City Hall where a musical review was staged on the steps. The first annual Star-Telegram Parade of Light was held in 2002. UTA students, Brandon Wheat and Misty Aguero served as the parades’ grand marshals.
This year’s holiday parade grand marshal is UTA President Jennifer Cowley, according to a MavWire newsletter sent Monday.
The parade will start its route on 301 Lampe St. and there will be additional events at George W. Hawkes Downtown Library and Levitt Pavilion Arlington. Handicap parking will also be available in the lot at South Street and Oak Street.
The library will host events such as pictures with Santa and Reindeer Crafts before the parade.
Levitt Pavilion will host free concerts and shows such as musical entertainment by DJ GURRL and The Elf Show presented by the Miss Persis Studio of Dance and Performing Arts. There is open seating available on the lawn. People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and coolers with beverages, including alcohol, but no glass containers are allowed.
Maggie Campbell, President and CEO for the Downtown Arlington Management Corporation, said the Holiday Lights Parade has been a tradition for decades and it's where the community really comes together.
“We've really been intentional here in downtown Arlington over the last 20 years, making it a place for people and making it deeply in Arlington, where the community celebrates and we know that it's working,” Campbell said.
Campbell said the parade will have everything from local community groups, dance clubs, Girl Scouts, fully eliminated floats and marching bands.
According to previous Shorthorn reporting, the parade previously had about 100 businesses and organizations that made their way down the route.
“I think over the last several years, people have been getting a little more competitive and going all out a little more. So we're seeing the parade bring in more professional floats and lots of like music and there's just a little bit of everything,” Campbell said.
Campbell said she is partial to the tree lighting at the end of the day because it's a beautiful tree and a great way to end the evening.
@AshleyHUTA
