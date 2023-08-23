 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Downtown Arlington encourages city engagement with Vegas Night social

Downtown Arlington encourages city engagement with Vegas Night social

Downtown Arlington, in cooperation with UTA Student Affairs and 3Di Sign and Design, will host a Vegas Night from 6-10 p.m. Thursday at businesses along East Abram Street. The event is designed for new and returning students to get to know the downtown area.

Throughout the night, businesses in Downtown Arlington will offer Vegas-themed activities. Inclusion Coffee will offer free karaoke, and Kintaro Ramen will feature an Elvis impersonator who will be available for photos and conversation. Kung Fu Tea will offer casino games such as blackjack and a roulette wheel. Coupons, gift cards and more will be given out as prizes.

“We've had a long partnership with UTA to make [downtown] a better place and make it more inviting for students, for all people,” said Maggie Campbell, Downtown Arlington Management Corp. president and CEO. “We are always looking for opportunities to engage with students, to celebrate the arts and to support all of our small businesses.”

The event was an effort by Downtown Arlington’s intern team, who came up with the idea and planned it.

“The event is open to the entire community, and people of all ages are welcome to attend,” Downtown Arlington intern Carl Raymundo said in an email. “We encourage everyone in Arlington to join us.”

To end the night, there will be a costume contest at Inclusion Coffee with a grand prize of a $100 gift card from one of the local businesses involved in the event. The objective of the contest is to dress in a Vegas-themed outfit.  Check-in begins at 9:45 p.m., and judging starts at 10 p.m.

Parking and Transportation Services has arranged a shuttle between Maverick Circle at the University Center and 101 Center for the event.

“The primary goal of this event is to increase community engagement in the downtown Arlington area, particularly among UTA students,” Raymundo said. “There is so much to do and see in downtown Arlington, but many people in the community are unaware of its offerings.

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Load comments