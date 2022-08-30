Downpour in perspective: The Metroplex sees the wettest month since October 2018

Remnants of last week’s downpour still mar the creek walls along Greek Row Drive, where rushing water carved through the earth enveloping the bridge across it as the onslaught of rain ensued.
The Metroplex saw over 10 inches of rain between Aug. 21 and 22, breaking daily records set in the early 1900s, according to data from the National Weather Service.
The unprecedented rainfall made for the second-wettest August on record and the wettest month since October 2018 for the Metroplex. But the weeks before the flood only saw about an inch of rain, said Matt Bishop, National Weather Service meteorologist.
Meaning over 90% of August’s record-breaking showers occurred within a 24-hour period.
The moment it started raining, UTA maintenance, police and facilities management responded, targeting high-risk areas like Greek Row Drive and West Street, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director.
While monitoring Greek Row Drive, Johnson couldn’t move his vehicle from the deep flood water and had to wait almost an hour for it to subside. He watched students slosh through knee-high water, determined to make it to their first day of class, despite his cautioning words.
“We estimated about seven inches [of rain] in about an hour and a half on campus,” he said.
He tried to warn them to turn back, but they were undeterred, he said. Unlike Johnson, today’s students might not remember UTA’s last severe flood in 2018 — a day that ended in tragedy.
On Sept. 22, 2018, doctoral student Alan Amaya, 23, died after being swept away by rushing stormwater near Greek Row Drive, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. However, there was no excessive amount of rain during that 24-hour period, Eric Martello, National Weather Service senior meteorologist, told Shorthorn reporters in 2018.
The statement puts the dangers of last week’s flooding into perspective.
UTA has made corrections to the area since the incident, Johnson said. As one of the most flood-prone streets on campus, Greek Row Drive normally retains about a foot and a half of water during floods, but the amount was reduced to about six to eight inches with the improvements.
Installing additional drainage in the area is one of the maintenance department’s biggest priorities over the next six months, Johnson said.
“We always attempt to be proactive,” he said. “But sometimes, things happen, and you can’t prevent them.”
One of UTA’s most crucial assets in early flood detection is its CASA radar.
The radar’s concept was conceived to collect data below the range of traditional radar systems, like the Next Generation Weather Radar, said Yu Zhang, civil engineering associate professor. NEXRAD, which is used by the National Weather Service, scans high in the atmosphere, Zhang said, but when rain falls heavier near the ground than it does at higher altitudes, it can make the data misleading.
“You are looking at the clouds, saying, ‘Oh, there’s not much going on,’ but you actually have very heavy rainfall underneath, so that creates a situation that you’ll blind yourself,” he said.
The CASA radar also has a higher resolution than NEXRAD, and the two complement each other to offer more complete coverage, Zhang said.
The most important measurement provided by radar is the power return, which reflects rainfall intensity, he said. This can be crucial data in instances where heavy rain turns to hail.
While writing one of his first weather papers, Zhang covered a thunderstorm carrying baseball-sized hail that hit Texas during the 1995 Mayfest event.
Late afternoon of May 5 that year, a large cluster of thunderstorms approached the Metroplex, pelting the bank of Trinity River in Fort Worth with large hail while outdoor Mayfest was in progress, according to the National Weather Service.
The storms caused an estimated $2 billion in damages and killed 16 between Dallas County and Tarrant County.
CASA’s ability to determine the rainfall rate at a finer spatial scale in real time can help mitigate similar disasters, Zhang said.
Unfortunately, UTA’s CASA radar was not functioning during the recent flood, but there is currently a motion to update it, he said.
Zhang’s predecessor, Dong-Jun Seo, civil engineering adjunct professor, was working on developing an app that would give residents access to the radar’s data, similar to traffic alerts.
“The thing is: if you actually have the ability to pinpoint the location of very heavy rainfall, maybe that can serve as a basis [for people] in traffic,” Zhang said.
Having a pre-warning system and the CASA data available for people could be extremely beneficial in terms of situational awareness, he said.
Had CASA been operational during the recent flood, it may have improved reaction time, but UTA was still able to work through over 65 work orders in the days following, Johnson said.
Backed-up drains, basement flooding in University Hall, Trimble Hall and Texas Hall, roof leaks and massive cleanups on West Mitchell Street and Greek Row Drive were just the minor issues, he said. But areas like the roof drains of Hammond Hall were hit with water so quickly that they buckled beneath the pressure, loosening the clamps and separating the pipe.
The hardest scenario was cleaning up Clay Gould Ballpark, Johnson said. The team had to extract the water, remove furniture and take down the baseboards. Although the work was extensive, it was not the main priority.
“Our number one concern is the student housing to make sure the students are able to function, and number two are the classrooms,” he said.
Weather events like this are anticipated to occur every 200 years, and they are now happening in less than 100, Zhang said.
He said he thinks this is a very abnormal and extreme event but noted similar extremes unfolding across the globe. In 2021, houses were washed away by flash floods in Germany and Belgium.
The countries endured half a foot of rain in a 24-hour period, according to The Washington Post. In the hardest-hit parts of Germany, two months’ worth of rainfall fell in 24 hours.
In June 2022, the countries came together to commemorate over 230 lives lost due to the flooding, according to the Associated Press.
Further east, nearly three months of constant rain left much of Pakistan’s farmland underwater, raising the specter of food shortages in what is likely to be the most destructive monsoon season in the country’s recent history, according to The New York Times. More than 1,100 people have died, and over one million homes have been damaged or destroyed, according to the article.
The damage will likely exceed $10 billion, which is 4% of the country’s annual gross domestic product, according to The Washington Post.
While no comparison can be drawn in terms of fatalities, Europe’s rainfall pales compared to the 10 inches that drenched the Metroplex last week, shedding light on the severity of unprecedented weather events.
The frequency of extreme weather occurrences challenges society’s conventional ability to design infrastructure that makes life enjoyable, Zhang said. But no mechanism exists with any fidelity that allows for predicting these events, making it difficult to understand this frequency.
UTA can play an important role in the conversation as a leading research institution, he said. Flooding can damage buildings, impair work and recreation and claim lives.
“It concerns everyone,” Zhang said.
Once the university is cleaned up and back in order, the next step will be discussing long-term solutions that will prevent severe flooding in high-risk areas near campus, Johnson said.
However, flooding is usually harder to predict than other weather events like snow or ice, Johnson said.
“You always second-guess yourself,” he said. “Should we [have] had barricades out ready to go to block the street? We just didn’t know we were gonna get that much rain.”
