Doggy Days relieves stress through therapy dogs

UTA Libraries held its first Doggy Days of the semester at the Central Library outdoor patio area Wednesday.
Four therapy dogs, Henley, Jax, Lucy and Sassy, came to campus to alleviate students’ stress. Students signed up online for a 15-minute session to pet the therapy dog of their choice. The event lasted from noon to 2 p.m., and all available time slots were filled.
Rishil Patel, construction management graduate student, said he attended because he was feeling homesick and saw it as a chance to meet new people.
“I’m feeling much better,” Patel said. “Dogs always bring me joy.”
Denise Rasmussen, Jax’s handler, said this event helps students to relax and be loved.
“[Students] might be a little bit wound up about upcoming exams or roommate issues,” Rasmussen said. “It just gives them a chance to decompress.”
Before the pandemic, therapy dogs and their handlers would come on campus once a month for Tail Waggin’ Wednesdays. Amid the pandemic, the event went online under the name Virtual Paws, where dogs’ handlers livestreamed themselves playing with their dogs, and students could comment or ask questions online.
Now the event is called Doggy Days because the event may not always land on a Wednesday, undergraduate success librarian Alessia Cavazos said.
Masks were required, and students had to use hand sanitizer before and after petting the dogs.
“I’m glad we’re able to provide that stress relief for the students,” Cavazos said.
The next Doggy Days will be on March 3.
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.