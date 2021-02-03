Doggy Days relieves stress through therapy dogs

Nursing freshman Maryglyn Yamba takes a selfie with therapy dog Henley on Feb. 3 during Doggy Days in front of the Central Library. Students must sign up online in order to attend the monthly event. 

UTA Libraries held its first Doggy Days of the semester at the Central Library outdoor patio area Wednesday.

Four therapy dogs, Henley, Jax, Lucy and Sassy, came to campus to alleviate students’ stress. Students signed up online for a 15-minute session to pet the therapy dog of their choice. The event lasted from noon to 2 p.m., and all available time slots were filled.

Rishil Patel, construction management graduate student, said he attended because he was feeling homesick and saw it as a chance to meet new people.

“I’m feeling much better,” Patel said. “Dogs always bring me joy.”

Graduate student Sregen Ahuja, right, pets therapy dog Lucy on Feb. 3 during Doggy Days in front of the Central Library. Doggy Days allow students to destress by bonding with an animal.

Denise Rasmussen, Jax’s handler, said this event helps students to relax and be loved.

“[Students] might be a little bit wound up about upcoming exams or roommate issues,” Rasmussen said. “It just gives them a chance to decompress.”

Before the pandemic, therapy dogs and their handlers would come on campus once a month for Tail Waggin’ Wednesdays. Amid the pandemic, the event went online under the name Virtual Paws, where dogs’ handlers livestreamed themselves playing with their dogs, and students could comment or ask questions online.

Now the event is called Doggy Days because the event may not always land on a Wednesday, undergraduate success librarian Alessia Cavazos said.

Masks were required, and students had to use hand sanitizer before and after petting the dogs.

“I’m glad we’re able to provide that stress relief for the students,” Cavazos said.

The next Doggy Days will be on March 3.

