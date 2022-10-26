Do we need experience or fresh faces in office?

With the length of Arlington City Council terms back on the ballot, an old political debate has been again sparked in the community: how long should politicians hold office?
In August, the council approved an ordinance to hold a special election Nov. 8 to decide on amendments to the City Charter that could extend the mayor’s and city council members’ terms from two years to three years and extend the number of consecutive terms one can serve from two to three, according to city documents.
Term limits are the consecutive amount of terms that a person can serve, political science professor Thomas Marshall said.
The decision voters face in how long politicians should stay in office is subjective, presenting a double-edged sword: past experience versus new blood in politics, said Rodrigo Lizaola, history and political science junior.
President Joe Biden, for instance, was a Delaware senator for over 30 years before becoming vice president, Lizaola said. It can be argued that his past political experience was important, preceding his current position in the office.
He said there should be people who stay in office to oversee funding for infrastructure or health care. However, there comes a point to question politicians when they’ve had power for years yet have not accomplished their goals.
Marshall said one argument for limiting the number of consecutive terms one can serve is that it brings new people to office.
“Sometimes, frequent elections will bring in more people who haven’t been represented before, women and minorities particularly,” he said.
On the other hand, restricting a politician’s time in office can reduce the experience of officeholders and cause loss of collective memory, Marshall said. People argue sometimes, the same person wouldn’t be able to start or finish long-term deals that take eight or 10 years.
However, he said most governors only stay two terms or so--, about eight years, before moving to a bigger office or failing to get reelected.
Ann Richards served as Texas governor from 1991 through 1995 before losing to George W. Bush, who held the position until 2000 before running for president.
After Bush, Rick Perry was elected in 2000 and stayed in office until 2015, making him the longest-serving Texas governor. Greg Abbott was elected, following Perry.
Psychology freshman Michael Anderson Jr. said he understands the need for a change in politicians. If somebody is in power for too long, their likelihood to exploit their power increases. However, limiting term lengths makes it difficult to get long-term policy processes completed, he said.
Anderson said he leans toward higher term limits because it facilitates long-term progress.
“It’s very difficult to measure a leader’s success because it takes so long for change to actually mobilize in a society,” he said.
Officeholders can take a year or two to figure out their roles and perform their duties, Marshall said.
He said city council members typically have been active in the community for a long time, and it’s usually their first elected position. However, it doesn’t pay much.
Arlington City Council members get paid $200 per month, while the mayor gets paid $250, according to The Dallas Morning News.
Marshall said one has to be at a stage in their career where they can financially afford to have a job like that.
“They’ve been involved in groups, organizations, businesses, professions and their family lives,” he said. “They’re almost all homeowners and churchgoers, but it’s usually their first office.”
Whether a politician is old, young, liberal or conservative, policies are what matters, Marshall said.
Anderson said he generally prefers younger politicians to hold office because they are more aware of social issues in a way that older politicians aren’t. Younger politicians have fresh perspectives and more room to grow, whereas it feels like older politicians put on an act using their committees or advisers, he said.
Lizaola said millennials and Generation Z are particularly disadvantaged by the heavy expenses of running for office, but it is a breath of fresh air when a few young politicians jump and go for holding a political office.
He said he hopes younger people start running for office sooner rather than later.
“Because I think we’re kind of running out of time in a rather dreadful way,” Lizaola said. “And I don’t think anyone, apart from millennials and Gen Z-ers, can understand how screwed we are.”
Marshall said he thinks term lengths don’t really matter much and a single city council member coming and going isn’t a big deal.
“I don’t think of it as a negative, I don’t think of it as a positive. I think it’s just irrelevant,” he said.
